All mature! Nikolaj Coster-Waldau turned 52

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau turned 52 years old this July 27 and we will celebrate it by reviewing his characters on the big and small screen.

Because of his particular name, people may not instantly turn on the light bulb, but it may be easier to remember him for his work in “Game of Thrones” as Ser Jamie Lannister.

The artist is of Danish origin, and apart from performing in front of the camera, he is also a producer and screenwriter, according to the Uselessdaily site.

He is also the son of Hanne Søborg Coster and Jørgen Oscar Fritzer Waldau. He was mostly raised by his mother, because his father, who died in 1998, had problems with alcohol, as detailed by the aforementioned site.

Likewise, as far as his own family is concerned, he has been married since 1997 to the Greenlandic actress and singer Nukâka. The couple has two daughters: Filippa (21) and Safina (18).

radio man

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is also a creative who is definitely not afraid to try new things, since last May he launched an audible series of 10 episodes in the form of a podcast called “Radioman”; he created it and also stars in it. The format highlights a podcast within a podcast, showing investigators using a new podcast titled “Crimesville” as their investigative tool, as Chas (Coster-Waldau) grapples with betrayal, deceit and mounting pressure. to solve murders, while going viral on social networks, detailed Variety.

The man used to be a DJ and decides to create the format so as not to sit idly by in the face of a growing series of gruesome murders that haunt his city, Yorkshire, in the north of England.

“Game of Thrones”

From April 2011 to May 2019, the interpreter gave life to Jamie Lannister in the successful HBO series.

Let’s remember that the program follows the lives of different noble families and their struggle to maintain their status and obtain power in order to dominate the fictional territory of Westeros (Westeros) and take control of the Seven Kingdoms from the Iron Throne, all this in a medieval context set in a fantastic world.

The role played by the artist has various layers throughout the plot, although ruthless, presumptuous and cold, the circumstances, losses and difficulties in his life produce a great transformation in him, thus teaching him humility and nobleness. His family is everything to him and his heart belongs to one woman. They nicknamed him “The Kingslayer”

“Mother”

In 2013 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau got the main male role in this horror film made by the Mexican Guillermo del Toro. Jessica Chastain is the female lead.

The story focuses on two girls, Lily and Victoria, who mysteriously disappear in the forest the same day they become orphans, 5 years after a tireless search they appear and Lucas along with his girlfriend Annabel (Jessica Chastain), decide to raise them, without However, there is a dark and jealous entity that does not detach itself from the little ones, they both call her mom.

Today’s birthday boy played an approachable, friendly, fatherly, loving and truly noble man who is the girls’ father’s brother. All these virtues go beyond the family plane and add to the angry attractiveness that he already enjoys physically.

On the other hand, according to the Ranker web portal, Nikolaj is quite fearful when it comes to horror movies and it is difficult for him to even watch a complete one. So it’s kind of weird that he agreed to be in this footage that’s made to have mini heart attacks with every scene. However, that fear of real life surely enriched his performance.

“A Taste of Hunger”

Good for him! For this film, the interpreter did not have to put into practice his British or American accent, but he was able to speak in his mother tongue.

This great drama is about a Danish couple who decide to start their own restaurant and sacrifice everything to make it distinguished, successful and enjoy quality and recognition. This longing turns into an obsession that will darken the lives of all involved. Carsten is a loving father and husband, he is also a chef and like most in that profession he is demanding, tormented and violent, at least as they are represented in fiction.

Likewise, these characteristics end up transforming him for the worse at the family, marital and personal levels, thus affecting his wife and daughters.

“The Other Woman”

This versatile actor also tried romantic comedies: in 2014 he gave life to the scoundrel Mark King. Although charming and divine, the man will end up seeing the seams with a certain trait throughout the plot. Needless to say, his wrathful good looks made it hard to hate him.

Three women realize they are emotionally involved with the same man, (King) and plan their sweet revenge. Also in the cast are Cameron Diaz, Kate Upton and Leslie Mann.