Aldo Cruz receives “double yellow” and is not expelled

The arbitration continues to give something to talk about and now there was a new controversy in the match of Day 5 of the Opening Tournament 2022 between Atlético de San Luis and the Cruz Azul Machine, since Aldo Cruz received a “double yellow” and was not expelled, although it was all an error of the MX League and the transmission of ESPN.

At minute 16, Aldo Cruz fouled Ignacio Rivero near the area of ​​the Potosí team and, according to the Liga MX report, the ESPN broadcast and various match-monitoring applications, he received the “first yellow”.

Also read: Mazatlán FC: Gabriel Caballero and his call vs Pumas UNAM

Minutes later, Cruz committed an offense again near the touchline and Adonai Escobedo showed him a new yellow card, although the Atlético de San Luis player did not see the red card and was able to continue in the match.

According to reports from Karen Peña, field reporter during the ESPN broadcast, the Liga MX commissioner reported that the first yellow card Aldo Cruz received was the one in the 30th minute.

Although in several betting applications and on the same Liga MX page a yellow card appears for Cruz at minute 16, Adonai Escobedo never showed the yellow card to the San Luis player in the first action.

What happened to the yellow theme: In the transmission they were confused and thought that Cruz was admonished at 17. Everyone left with the feint, including Liga MX, communication from Atlético de San Luis and more… He only has a yellow card. https://t.co/Vjzict2eJ5 – Adrián Esparza Oteo (@A_EsparzaOteo)

July 27, 2022





Reviewing the action again during the ESPN broadcast, it was noted that Adonai Escobedo only called the foul; In addition, on the Liga MX site, the first action was corrected and only the “second” yellow one appeared at minute 30.