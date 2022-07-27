Alberto Ammann: “Hollywood, on a political level, is like the mafia”

“Morality”, Alberto Ammann (Crdoba, Argentina, 1978) launches, “has to do with doing the right thing”. The right thing! Oh my God, what’s right, Alberto? “The correct thing is what is socially accepted as correct, because you can think what you want, but there are a series of rules that divide things between what is good and what is bad and you cannot get rid of that”.

Let’s take an example: if you had to choose between the life of your daughter or that of several workers in your company, what would be the right thing to do? “I save my daughter, and then I’ll see how I sleep,” Ammann replies. This is one of the conflicts faced by the character that the actor brings to life in the longest night; a Netflix thriller that has already crept into the most viewed on the platform.

How does it look in the series? He used to examine himself too much. Now I already have a bit of tables and I distance myself. I see what I have contributed to the story and what I haven’t, I see how much of Alberto there is in the character. In the best works I manage to distance myself, I lend my body to the character. How is it that you think of animals to prepare the papers? Sometimes, I like to imitate animals but it is together with other elements. It has to do with recreating the essence of the animal, rather than imitating it. Some of that energy, some gesture of the animal… that’s what you give to the character. For example: a head stop might come from working with a dove. The interesting thing is to put something external in one’s body, dialogue with the ego and push it aside. That there is a creative freedom beyond what one has as a character, that is the most difficult thing about this job. To Meryl Streep in The woman of iron you see her walk like a very old lady, when she is physically splendid… It is what those who are in the first leagues achieve. what league are you in? I’m not in the first league. I think I am an actor who is working better every time, who is growing. I am 43 years old, not 28 as in Cell 211, I have worked a lot. Experience gives me clues. Do you consider yourself professionally ambitious? yes Where do you expect to go? I would like to have something that I do not know, which is economic security.

And bursts out laughing. In 2020, in an interview in the midst of a pandemic, Alberto Ammann said that thank goodness he had some savings. It did not come then to succeed with the series narcs? “I don’t know what people think, but the actors and actresses who earn a lot of money are those who play in the front line. The rest… you can get paid well, but then you pay 47% to the Treasury and then you don’t work for two years.” and what do you do? The problem of our work is the intermittence”.

But narcs It was a global success… I can assure you that I am not the only one. I have colleagues who work super well and are with the money. I was rolling Narcos: Mexico, season three, and filming stopped. I went back to Madrid, to shut myself up at home. And to eat from the savings, like everyone else, I guess, except the people who live from day to day, the ones who don’t eat if they don’t work for a day. You know about that, don’t you? I worked as a waiter and charged a shitload. 72 hours a week, Monday through Saturday, I remember, 12 hours a day; that physically killed me. But he was young, and Argentine, who, for better or for worse, has opened more doors for us than for Bolivians or Ecuadorians. Discrimination was the order of the day, but it is not discrimination that does not exist in Argentina. They exploited me. When you don’t have papers, lobbying is easier, because you don’t have a choice. In construction, where I have friends, that happens a lot. I have not lived that part, it is worse.

Ammann, of course, is Argentine. But his last name has Swiss-German origin; he comes from the congregation of the Mennonites. “I’ve had some harsh accents, huh?” he teases himself. “People who were very, very fundamentalist in their religion, people who lived under the fear of God in an extreme way. And in the family there was a tremendous division with the Nazis: there were many for and many against. My great-grandfather was against and a One day I kicked a cousin aligned with the Nazis out of his house. It’s what political movements that have an aggressive discourse do: they separate people. In Argentina I’ve seen families broken by political arguments and that comes from the media, which let “Two morons spit on each other in public. Then people commit so crazy to the people who are there on TV that they do the same to their brother.”

Are you religious? I do not practice any religion, but there is something inexplicable, which belongs to the mystery. Sometimes I ask God. On politics, I have heard that he would have liked to participate. My father and mother were political activists, founders of the Argentine Humanist Party in 1984. When I was eight years old, my father talked to me about politics like an adult… I was here in Spain from two months until 1982, when we returned to Spain. Argentina and the Falklands War broke out. That went wrong, because my mother didn’t want to raise me here because of the heroin and all this, she was scared. They went to Argentina and the war broke out. Where would you like to have been a politician? In Argentina, but that dream has been disappearing. I consider myself a person who knows about politics because I have studied and because I have lived for many years surrounded by people who were in political action. But when I came here in 2001 because we were on the verge of a Civil War in Argentina, I came to study Dramatic Art, not Politics. Now I have to ask you for an analysis of Spanish politics… I have been fortunate to travel extensively around the world for this profession. I think the problems are more or less the same in all countries. I believe that until the people really have a real democracy there will not be a change. What is a real democracy? I do not conceive that to vote for a person you have to wait four years, that is not a democracy, it is a parip and a lie. There is a technology blockchain, which in theory is incorruptible. We could vote from the telephone, we would give people a tool with which to make decisions, I am not saying about all the laws, because that would be chaos… Wouldn’t it be crazy to change the president, for example, every six months? I think that after a year and a half you can know if the measures promised by a president are in place. And, in any case, it is the will of the people. The people are going to be wrong, but… aren’t we already wrong every four years? Sure, time after time. There are a lot of people here who play politics to inflate their pockets with money, they don’t give a damn about people. And we have to get those people out, whoever wants money to become a footballer, what do I know, but don’t get involved in politics, because politics is a service for the people. Now he says that he is an abstentionist and this is over. No, no, I vote whenever I can. I vote with my eternal doubts about what will happen with my vote, because I don’t believe in this system, I believe that this system is built by those who make money, for themselves, by the great centers of power and whatever else they give us. And that hurts me because I see people suffer. He has also denounced the political pressure exerted on the cinema, from the US to other countries. Hollywood is, on the one hand, an industry of talented people creating content and moving it forward… On the other hand, it’s a huge power tool. What I’ve heard from people who are involved, who have been in meetings, is: “If I don’t have 60 theaters for Spiderman II, I’ll stop buying you shoes.” So of course, it’s like the mafia on a political level. But those aren’t the artists, they’re the ones holding political meetings, that’s politics. Are you afraid that phrases like this could affect your career? Yes, but I want to be honest. I am not going to speak here as I speak with my wife or my friends at home, but the content of what I say is what I feel and what I think. I know that this can affect me negatively, but I’m not saying a martian, it’s in history. What happens is that the story seems that you don’t have to see it much, because it won’t be that it shows us where we are today. Before I was wondering about Spain: in this country there are thousands of people in ditches, there is a lot to do here. Spain has to remove these people and bury them where the families want, on one side and the other.