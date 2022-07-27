Alan Estrada dives into the depths to discover the remains of the Titanic

For decades, actor Alan Estrada has focused his attention on the exploration, investigation and discovery of the history surrounding the Titanic.

It wasn’t until just last year that he achieved the dream of seeing the remains of the ship in the Atlantic Ocean up close and that Alan X el Mundo shared on his channel.

It may interest you: Celebrate Legendary Legends a night of humor, irreverence and terror

“After a year it was achieved. I didn’t believe it, having the remains in front of me, especially the bow was very strong, less than 200 people have been there and up to that depth; she thought: ‘hopefully we can return to the surface’.

“It was very shocking, it took me several days to assimilate it and understand what we had done, everything went very well. After chasing it for many years, the day comes, you get in, you immerse yourself and suddenly there you are,” Estrada said in an interview.

Prior to the start of the video of his exploration, uploaded this weekend to YouTube, the actor clarified that, unfortunately, the company with which he made the trip refused to provide him with the video material of the submersible, they only provided him with some clips from the camera go pro they had and supplemented the work with some videos provided by fellow travelers Chelsea and Ron.

Although he classifies the moment as something very frustrating, Estrada produced the video in the most objective way possible with the aim of informing his audience in case anyone likes to enter a similar adventure.

“You do not need any physical preparation, there is only a light training that they give you to understand how the submersible works and everything that is inside in case something goes wrong, but what I prepared myself the most was to investigate the boat and its history.

“Earlier I discovered that there was a Mexican (on the Titanic voyage) who also gave his place to a woman and he lost his life and also the controversy of rescuing objects from the ship that are on display around the world and that some are in against and others in favor, like everything,” he said.

The driver plunged to a depth of 3,800 meters in the Atlantic Ocean aboard a high-tech submersible, with limited space.

He was part of the 50 people who made up the expedition, set sail from Newfoundland Island, Canada in July of last year and concluded 11 days later. The trip lasted eight hours.

The cost was 125 thousand dollars, a price that was covered with sponsorships. Currently, the price is 250 thousand dollars, said the also singer.

But how many similarities are there to the 1997 film, starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio? “I like the story of the Titanic, long before the movie was released. James Cameron is a great explorer of the wreckage, he has gone down more than 30 times, he has made several documentaries dedicated to the Titanic, beyond the film, he is one of the great experts on the ship.

“In fact, the film is very attached to the archeology of what we can see today and we know, thanks to the remains, a lot of the accident from which they were explored, we know that it was split in half, the conspiracy theories collapsed. , the remains have provided a lot of important information and continue to provide things to discover,” he said.

The actor will continue to make more trips around the world, he said, and will also continue to lead productions such as seven times goodbyehis debut film, which is about to complete 20 weeks of sold-out performances and will soon be released the usurper the musicalwhere he acts.

Estrada attended the premiere of the play Lungsdirected by Alonso Íñiguez and starring Regina Blandón, Adriana Montes de Oca and Xavier García, at the Lucerna Forum.

WE RECOMMEND YOU THE PODCAST ⬇️

Available on: Acast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Deezer and Amazon Music