After the success of 7 Tuscan artists, the Tour Music Fest returns to Florence in search of the best emerging Tuscan music

It was last November, when Florentine artists Blows, Didi, H-so, Kilam, Masche, Rachel Chelini and Jason Mannucci, trod the stage of the national final of the Tour Music Fest in the presence of the judges of the largest musical contest for singers, rappers , Djs, Bands and Musicians of Europe, which in previous editions has seen triumphing artists such as Mahmood, Federica Carta, Ermal Meta, Chiara dello Iacovo, Federica Abbate and many others.





The Tour Music Fest thus begins its 14th edition with many confirmations and many news from the artistic commission that this year sees the Maestro Mogol, Kara DioGuardi (former juror of American idol and producer of Pink, Eminem and Demi Lovato), Boosta dei Subsonica, Paola Folli and many other important artists.





Florence has always represented a stage full of talents and also this year it will be among the Live selection stages of the largest festival dedicated to emerging music (which will reach 14 Italian cities), which will see Florentine artists as protagonists, and the rest of Tuscany, challenge each other to the sound of notes to win a place in the international final of the Tour Music Fest 2022 with the aim of winning 10,000 Euros, a concert tour and scholarships at the University of Berklee, the most renowned musical institute in the world and at the CET of Mogol and more musical instruments made available by Algam Eko, the largest distributor of musical instruments in Europe.





The program of the event





The event, dedicated to the new generation of music, will offer in Florence (at The Gate Hotel in Florence) 4 days full of music, performances and training in a truly rich and articulated program: September 1st is the time for bands emerging with the “#riunitelaband” Band Contest created in collaboration with Riunite, the most drunk Lambrusco wine in the world, which will see the best Tuscan bands alternate on stage in front of the artistic commission for an event full of performances but also of training masterclasses and workshops . The best band of TMF2022 will have the opportunity to produce a single with post production at Abbey Road Studios in London, the Beatles’ recording studio so to speak. On September 2nd, the Live Auditions of the Tour Music Fest are scheduled, in which hundreds of artists will perform and compare with the artistic commission of the Tour Music Fest for a day full of performances with the aim of being selected for the national finals of the contest. . From 3 to 4 September we will be in the company of the coaches of the Tour Music Fest with City Music Camp, the full immersions of musical training carried out in collaboration with Berklee College of Music. Over 20 hours of training for singers and songwriters in a whirlwind of activities, individual lessons and artistic workshops.





The TMF contest





The TMF contest is a music competition born in Italy in 2007, with the aim of supporting artists who pursue the dream of being able to break into the world of music, helping them to find their way, to improve themselves, to grow artistically. A musical context in which each artist benefits from the experience, constantly interacting with the coaches of the artistic commission and with the artists participating in the event, to share, collaborate and support each other.





How to participate and where to send applications





Registrations to participate in the casting of the new edition are still open and it is possible to apply by filling out the online form on the official website.





Useful information





Partner: Berklee College of Music, Riunite, Today.it, Algam Eko

Tour Music Fest: Official site of Tour Music Fest – Facebook – Instagram – Youtube





































