Adam Sandler and his family to star in Netflix movie

Guadalajara.-Netflix will bring to its platform You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, a novel by the author Fiona Rosenbloom, starring the actor Adam Sandler and his family, reported Variety.

In the film, the 55-year-old, his teenage daughters Sunny and Sadie, and his wife Jackie will appear on You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah accompanied by Sarah Sherman, who made her acting debut on Saturday Night Live, and Luis Guzman, Puerto Rican actor who appears in Punch-Drunk Love alongside Adam Sandler.

According to Variety, Netflix has not confirmed who will play which roles in the teen comedy, which is in production. Part of the cast is made up of Ido Mosseri (Don’t Mess With the Zohan), Samantha Lorraine (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Dylan Hoffman (Next), Dean Scott Vazquez (Transformers: Rise of The Beasts), Miya Cech (Always Be My Maybe), Dylan Dash (The Great), Millie Thorpe (Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion), and newcomers Zaara Kuttemperoor and Ivory Baker.

The story of the film takes place in the 2000s and follows the character Stacey Friedman, who is preparing to celebrate one of the most important events of her life: her bat mitzvah. Before the big day, she freaks out after seeing her best friend Lydia Katz making out with her crush, Andy Goldfarb. The betrayal causes Stacey to become elated and yell “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”.

Sammi Cohen, best known for directing the young adult film Crush, starring Rowan Blanchard, is directing the new Netflix project, based on a screenplay by Alison Peck (Work It).

Adam Sandler He also collaborates in the production of the film with the executive producer of Happy Madison, Tim Herlihy.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is the most recent project of the association of Netflix with Sandler and his production company Happy Madison. The agreement was extended in 2020 to make four films.