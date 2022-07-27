According to a survey, Sofía Vergara’s accent is one of the most difficult to understand

Colombian actress Sofia Vergara.

One of the most recognized Colombians in the world is Sofía Vergara, along with other singers such as Shakira and Karol G. Her starring role in Modern Family placed her as one of the outstanding coffee celebrities, not only for her acting ability but also for her beauty. and his strong coastal accent, which remains intact despite living much of his life in the United States.

Precisely, his accent is one of the most difficult to understand in that country, according to a recent survey carried out by the language application preply and published by the entertainment portal TheWrap. In fact, its vocabulary is so complex to understand that it occupies the second place in the ranking, being surpassed by the British Tom Hardy. The actor who appears in Venom and the series Peaky Blinders has the language that is least understood among lovers of cinema and television.

This series, precisely, obtained the first place of the most difficult to understand in its original language, and one of the most powerful reasons is the British accent that was handled during the six seasons. The top five of this list are completed by ‘Derry Girls’, ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Outlander’ and ‘Downton Abbey’.

‘narcs‘ appears in the eighth position of this list. Regarding the ranking of celebrities with the most difficult dialect to understand, Sofía Vergara is the only Colombian; nevertheless, He is ahead of great movie figures like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sean Connery, Johnny Depp and Jackie Chan.

It is worth noting that this survey was conducted among the US population to determine how often they use subtitles; in fact, this generation has become the most consumed series with subtitles in history, especially among young audiences.

Of 1,200 people approached, 50% watch series and movies with subtitles, and it is also striking that a good part of the formats that make up the list are from the United Kingdom, starting with Peaky Blinders.

It should be noted that Sofía Vergara has not only been a trend for this, but also for the luxurious mansion that she is selling for 19 million dollars. It is a property that he acquired in 2014 for almost half the money: at the time he paid for the mansion a little more than ten million.

Regarding its design, it is in the Tuscan style and is made up of seven rooms, a theater, a spa, eleven bathrooms, a gym, a wine room, different patios, among other areas. The place is 16 years oldsince it was built in 2006, although of course, over time it has undergone renovations.

On the other hand, regarding where the couple will live, according to international media, in 2020 Vergara and Manganiello had already bought another mansion in Beverly Park, bigger than the property they put up for sale and cost them $26 million. Barry Bonds, a former American baseball player, lived in this house.

