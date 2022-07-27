A flying machine is a way to get creative in ‘Minecraft’

ads

There are numerous items and blocks to discover and create in Minecraft, and the more you understand about blocks and how they work together, the more creative you can be with your builds. There are thousands of base of operations layouts on YouTube, and many have used the game’s sandbox capabilities to replicate entire maps just for fun.

But if you’re looking to get creative in your own world and find new ways to traverse your island, you might want to consider building a flying machine. But how do you make one?

These are the blocks you will need before crafting a flying machine.

The flying machines cruise above ground level, moving through the sky until they come to a stop. There are a variety of ways to use them, but many players use them to get around their map with ease.

If you really want to build a flying machine in Minecraft, you will first need to find all the necessary materials before starting the construction process. Some of these blocks are a bit harder to find than others, so it may take some time to get all of them.

To build a flying machine, you will need:

Pistons (either regular or sticky) Immovable blocks (like obsidian) Redstone blocks (not just redstone) Observers Slime blocks OR Honey blocks

For the most part, you can use the same items when building a flying machine whether you’re playing on the Java or Bedrock edition, as there isn’t much variation in builds between versions of the game.

How to build a flying machine in ‘Minecraft’.

You can watch any number of tutorials online detailing how to build a flying machine in the game, but we’re only going to break down the basic model. Once you understand how the different components work together, you can get creative to make it work for you in your Minecraft world.

To get started, you’ll want to place some solid blocks, like cobblestones, in a column as tall as you want your flying machine to be. From there, position the spotter next to the top block so the red button is facing the direction you want it to move.

In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, place a sticky piston next to the observer so that it faces away from the direction you want to move (if you want to travel south, have it face north, for example). Place two slime or honey blocks next to the sticky piston and two more on one side of the spotter and the sticky piston so that it begins to form a rectangle. In the remaining two places, place another spotter in the corner and a regular piston facing the direction you want to travel.

In the Java edition of the game, you’ll want to place two sticky pistons instead of one regular piston.

To make the flying machine stop, you’ll want to put your immovable blocks, like obsidian, in its path. Once it reaches the blocks it should stop. Change the pistons to change the direction of the flying machine. If you place a trapdoor next to the immovable blocks you use to stop the flying machine, you can open and close it to make it move again.

