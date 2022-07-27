23 curiosities about the animated movie “Shrek” ✔️





The first Shrek movie was released on May 18, 2001 and won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Even today it is considered a cult film in the field of animation, since its story breaks with the stereotype of the classic love between a prince and a princess, and it is laughed at.

Today we tell you some curiosities about the film that you may not know.

The work of animation of the work was very hard. So much so that one of the animators had to take a mud bath so that the team could study how the mud falls on the body and be able to represent it in the most faithful way to reality.

Some details of the film were very difficult to accurately represent reality. Therefore, an external visual effects team was hired to produce the fur of the donkey, the flames of the fire or some facial expressions.

The name “Shrek” comes from the German word schreck, which means fear or terror. Also in the Jewish language, it means horrible.

The scene where Princess Fiona gets into a fight with two musketeers, stands between them and starts jumping and kicking as the camera pans around her is inspired by a scene from “The Matrix.”

Myke Miers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy never got together. Each recorded their part separately.

A very popular hypothesis about the film argues that the villain, Lord Farquaad, was created by simulating the physical features of Michael Eisner, director of Disney, the rival company to DreamWorks.

Lord Farquaad’s Castle is a stopover at Disneyland attractions.

Shrek is the first digitally animated film starring humans.

The scene where Puss in Boots drinks a glass of milk and says “I hate Mondays” is a reference to the famous Garfield.

Antonio Banderas assured that his character of Puss in Boots has many features in common with that of “El Zorro”, his character in the saga “El mariachi” and the one in the movie “The warrior number 13”.

The scene in which Shrek enters the castle with the help of the giant doll is inspired by the moment in which Legolas, from the “Lord of the Rings” saga, does so in “The Two Towers”.

In the final scene, the cat imitates the famous scene from “Flashdance” and ends up throwing the water on himself by pulling a chain. This scene was represented by Jennifer Lopez in the video clip of I’m glad.

Also in the final dance, Pinocchio imitates the steps of the famous Michael Jackson: the Moonwalk.

There are clear allusions to the settings of “The Lord of the Rings”. When Shrek, Fiona and Donkey leave the Swamp, we can see a landscape similar to that of The Shire. Also, the tavern that the king enters to seek the cat’s services resembles that of the Prancing Pony.

Prince Charming’s hair flip at the beginning of the film is inspired by Lucy Liu’s in Charlie’s Angels.

Antonio Banderas dubbed Puss in Boots in three different languages: English, Spanish and Latin American.

A scene in which all the characters sing and dance together ends with a freeze frame of all of them, just like in Jack Black’s “School of Rock.”

Originally Puss in Boots’s accent was French, but Antonio Banderas had great difficulty and they decided to change it to Spanish.

The idea of ​​including the song Livin the crazy life of Ricky Martin was due to the great influence of the film in Latin America and was the idea of ​​Antonio Banderas and Eddie Murphy.

The chaotic introduction of the characters at the opening dinner mimics “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

On the wall of Princess Fiona’s room is a poster of a certain Sir Justin, who bears a clear resemblance to Justin Timberlake.

Pinocchio enters the chamber of magical elixirs in the same way as Tom Cruise in “Mission: Impossible”.