2022: the summer in which Cristiano Ronaldo threw the mask. A capricious egotist who no longer wants anyone | First page

A professional example of himself. The summer of 2022 allowed us to finally know the true dimension of Cristiano Ronaldo: absolute egotism. A total self-referentiality with respect to which everything else is a detail. Including companies that pay him heavily e the teams that put themselves on the service receiving in exchange, at best, some gesture of condescension.

This had all been clear enough during the three-year period in Juventus, which ended abruptly and capriciously without the Juventus club deriving from its performance what it expected: victory in the Champions League. And now the scene is pejoratively replicated a Manchester. Where this 37-year-old man, with a one-year contract still in place at 29 million euros net per year, he has a tantrum because he wants to play the Champions League. As if it were his divine right. And forgetting that if i Red Devils do not dispute it is also for his demerits, which was not able to give the team the contribution that the team expected. What the team and the club expected from him was that trophies would arrive thanks to his contribution. Otherwise what do you take to make such an expensive, cumbersome footballer for the locker room and forward in age?

But nothing, for Manchester United the 2021-22 season with CR7 in the team was from zero titles: 6th in the Premier League, eliminated in the fourth round of the FA Cup, eliminated in the third round of the League Cup, eliminated in the round of 16 of the Champions League. And on this last figure, the failure in the main European club cup, we need to dwell.

The Portuguese achieved the same (modest) result with the Red Devils shirt that he had achieved in the last two Juventus seasons. In Turin he was snorting and being argued, as if to imply that the team made available by the club was not up to par of his personal potential. But then in Manchester he got the same result, in a team of very different potentials. Concluding in modesty an adventure that had been possible thanks to a result (qualification for the Champions League) obtained before he arrived. Because here is the point: without CR7 Manchester United had conquered a place in the Champions League, with CR7 they missed the goal. But he throws a tantrum because he wants to play it. A contemptuous escape from reality and professional responsibilities.

And it is precisely on the subject of professional responsibilities that we must return to make some considerations and say some words of truth. In recent years, the professional scrupulousness of CR7 in keeping fit, in training more than others, going beyond the loads has been propagated in every way. demanded by technicians and trainers, even undergoing home cryotherapy to dispose of fatigue more quickly. And no one doubted that he did all this only for himself, not for the companies that over the years have fainted to pay for him.

The truth is that when we talk about Cristiano Ronaldo we must refer to an individual football multinational, which has a joint venture relationship with football clubs. He has to crunch numbers and records only for himself. Trophies, personal awards, new records, all figures that often travel out of alignment with the results of the teams in which he plays. CR7 enjoys and triumphs. His teams pay, they sacrifice much of the balance to his egotism (the penalty kicks are all his, and in large quantities also the free kicks from the edge of the area), but then maybe they win what they would have won even without him, and lose with him on the field trophies that without him they would have lost and saved .

Emblematic of this gap is the last year of Juventus militancy, 2020-21: he wins the Serie A top scorer for the first time and only time, Juventus with him on the field interrupts the cycle of 9 consecutive league titles. And after he goes away slamming the door, once the championship has begun, Allegri’s team conquers a place in the Champions League while Manchester United with him on the field remains out.

Now that he is on his feet to play the top European competition, Cristiano Ronaldo does not even have the time to realize that among the great European clubs no one wants him anymore. Not even Manchester United himself, whose new coach Ten Hag he had nicely dismissed him, making it clear that his team and locker room mechanisms are happy to dispense with someone like this. But right now i Red Devils must keep the point: is CR7 a Manchester United employee, not Manchester United a CR7 employee. And Ten Hag lines up. If she just has to keep it pink, she will keep it. And maybe he will play in the Europa League, to his great joy.

As for him, he would not have ruled out even the hypothesis of playing at Atlético Madrid. Where the colchoneros fans, following his madridista past and to the vulgar gesture after the Juventus-Atlético hat-trick in 2019, they immediately vetoed. He might also consider Sporting Portugal, the team he grew up with and where he says he wants to finish his career. There they make it possible for him to play the Champions League. But he should cut his salary by at least 80%. Forget it. Because he wants everything, and above all he wants everything for himself. It has always been that way, and it got worse as we got older. What a bad thing not to have a sense of the limit.