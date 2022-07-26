Zooey Deschanel defends ‘The Incident’: ‘People didn’t understand it’

M.Night Shyamalan he remains one of the most special and unique directors in Hollywood today. His filmography is full of great films like The sixth sense and The protégéboth with their friend Bruce Willis, as well as small stumble What After Earth and the same The incident, one of his least valued films. Premiered in 2008 with Zooey Deschanel and Mark Wahlbergthe tape tells us of an apocalypse in which plants begin to attack humans. I did not convince almost no one, it was a big little flop and people started turning it into a meme recurrent. Deschanel, in Guardiandefend “the plant movie”.

The incident She was hated by everyone but Zooey Deschanel defends her

“Yes, that one was detested by basically everyone”explains the actress. However, she remembers that the project was very special for its director and had all the courage imaginable during its conception and development. “The director, M. Night Shyamalan I have a powerful visionand we all tried to do what he wanted”, explains the actress, who remembers what those days were like. “I trusted him because he is a great filmmaker. I didn’t realize it until I saw the movie, but I think he was aiming for a stylized horrorlike in the birdsY maybe people won’t get the point“, Remarks the interpreter.







In fact, he highlights how positive the experience he had during those days was. “I had a great time working with Night and with Mark Wahlberg. But, Although I have done serious dramas, I don’t know if I fit in with the thriller. I have more fun doing comedy“, he points out remembering his time at Ethe incident, a film that barely cost 60 million dollars and that grossed some 163 million in theaters. Although we could consider that he saved the furniture at financial levels -in many quotes-, the film became the laughing stock of the public, who did not manage to get the most out of its proposal of environmental terror.

Walhberga few years ago, also wanted to defend The incident. But in his way. “Fucking trees, man. The plants. I shit on them. You can’t blame me for wanting to play a science teacher. At least I wasn’t playing a cop or a gangster in that movie,” concluded the actor, who has been changing roles in recent years, making a name for himself in genres such as family comedy. In any case, the failure of The incident they did not stop Shyamalan, who would release other films in years to come. His latest project after Weatherwhich was not bad at the box office, is Knock at the Cabinwhich wants to show us a story of terror and mystery in a sequence shot.