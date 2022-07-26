You may have seen the ‘Little Miss’ meme, but where does it come from?

Last year at this height, Vin Diesel’s memes constantly reminded us how important family was to him. Now, in 2022, the trend that is taking over Instagram and TikTok feeds is Little Miss and Mr. Men?

Yes, that’s right, the new unlikely source of emotional catharsis online are the colorful and rounded drawings of a series of children’s books by the British illustrator and author Roger Hargreaves, among the most shared by users to tell insecurities and alarm bells. . “Little Miss” is the kind of meme that you can compile at will with a description that is easy to identify with. For example “Little Miss wants to get back with her ex”.

What was “Little Miss” before it went viral

The illustrations of the Little Miss memes date back to 1971, when Hargreaves’ son Adam asked him to describe what the tickle looked like. Mr Solletico (Mr. Tickle in English), a yellow, wavy man with an adorable blue top hat, led the series of Mr. Men to sell over 100 million copies worldwide, leading to the spinoff series Little Miss in 1981, along with many BBC TV shows. Roger Hargreaves died in 1988 and at that point his son took over the series, with new drawings and new stories.

These books are all about telling a day in the life of Mr Men or Little Miss and how their lives are affected by their personalities. There are even hosted with characters like the Spice Girls, Prince William and Duchess Kate. The most recent chapter in the series is titled Mr Bolt and is inspired by Olympic gold medalist and world record sprinter Usain Bolt.

Who turned Little Miss into a meme?

The origin of the current trend is a bit difficult to reconstruct. According to Know Your Meme, Little Miss’s first use as a basis for memes dates back to a June 2021 post on Tumblr user’s “notyourgaybestie” wall. But checking better is a mistake, as the post is dated June 17, 2022.

In recent weeks, many have given credit for the invention to meme creator @juulpuppy on Instagram, with the first image dating back to April 19, 2022. However, the Twitter user @dreamgirltat posted a Little Miss meme as early as April 17, collecting over 36,000 likes. And while the trend only went viral with @juulpuppy, which first garnered 52,000 likes with its meme carousel, similar posts can be traced back to at least 2014. Here are Millennial versions of the Mr Men and Little parodies. Mis made by illustrator and former author of Mashable, Max Knoblauch.

On TikTok alone, the hashtag #littlemiss has surpassed 102 million views with many credit @starbuckslayqueen for introducing the meme to the app with themes like “Little Miss Forget To Eat” and “Little Miss Nap. in Depressive Crisis. ” In addition to playing down their vulnerabilities or alarm bells, some users have also used the meme to make fun of friends and exes.

The Little Miss memes might sting us a little too much (as it bothers me to find myself in “Mr. Who Loves To Cook but Orders Takeaway Every Night”) but given the popularity gained over the past few weeks, this trend is here to stay. At least until the next viral meme.

This article has been translated and adapted from the English edition of Mashable