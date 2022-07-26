You can also do these exercises on the beach

Summer is here, and like every year there are many people who choose to leave their autonomous communities and move to a new place to unwind. It is common for people to abandon their exercise routine due to not having a gym nearby or not having enough time.

To try to stop this, the Mental Health Gymnasium coach, researcher at the CSIC and professor of Physical Education, David Morales Boathas offered El Debate a table of exercises suitable for doing anywhere.

The first exercises proposed by the professional are those of Core Strength (muscles of the central area). The greatest strength of our entire body is concentrated there and that is why, even if you are not in a training routine in the gym, it is interesting to be able to perform routine exercises that exercise this area, since it will prevent, on a day-to-day basis, drags discomfort in the back or in the joints.

dead bug dead bug poseDavid Morales Boat How to perform the exercise: You place yourself in the position of image 1. From there you bring your left arm and right leg towards the ground (without touching the ground). Then you do it with the opposite leg and arm. How often: 2-3 times x 8-12 repetitions with the left arm and the right leg. You do the same number of repetitions with the other arm and the other leg. You alternate from one side to the other.

Superman superman exerciseDavid Morales Boat How to perform the exercise : You perform the movement of raising arms and legs, keeping your arms and legs up for 2-3 seconds and return to the lying position.

: 2-3 times x 12-20 repetitions. Technical recommendations for its realization: It is important not to raise your arms and legs too much, since it is better to try to lengthen horizontally (as if you wanted to bring your hands to what is in front of you and your feet to what is behind you).

Cross Leg Overhead Oblique Crunches oblique crunchesDavid Morales Boat How to perform the exercise: You lie down and raising the trunk you take the right hand to the opposite knee (left)

Technical recommendations for its realization: It is important not to pull on the neck with the hand that is close to the head. The hand only accompanies.

The second round proposed by Morales Barco is the leg strength. For this, these are the most appropriate exercises.

squats squatsDavid Morales Boat How to perform the exercise: We must lower the buttocks by flexing the knee and the hip.

2-3 times x 10-20 repetitions. Technical recommendations for its realization: Always looking forward and without curving your back, that is, keep your back as straight as possible.

Sustained hip raise Sustained hip raiseDavid Morales Boat How to perform the exercise: You maintain the position of the image for the indicated time. Then you lower the body. You rest. Then you raise your hips and legs back to the position of the image and maintain the indicated time again.

How often: 2-3 times x 10-20 seconds.

2-3 times x 10-20 seconds. Technical recommendations for its realization: Extend your hips as far as you can while maintaining the normal curve of your back.

Lateral leg raises to the side with the other leg crossed Lateral leg raises to the side with the other leg crossedDavid Morales Boat How to perform the exercise: You are placed in the starting position (1). From there, raise your right leg (the leg that is extended) and hold it up for 2-3 seconds, then finish by lowering your leg back to the ground.

2-3 times x 6-10 repetitions crossing the left leg and raising the right leg extended. You do the same number of reps to the other side, crossing your right leg and raising your left. Technical recommendations for its realization: Try to keep your back and the leg that goes up and down in as straight a line as possible.

heel raises heel raisesDavid Morales Boat How to perform the exercise: From the initial position (image on the left) you raise your heels and keep them up for 2-3 seconds and then Finish by lowering your heels back to the ground. How often: 2-3 times x 10-20 repetitions. Technical recommendations for its realization: It is important to raise your heels slowly and lower your heels slowly, controlling the entire movement.

The trick proposed by the Mental Health Gymnasium coach is that “to find your ideal number of repetitions, you must adjust the number of repetitions or the times of each exercise to you.” To do this, he explains a trick: “Calculate the maximum number of repetitions or the maximum time that you could do until reaching muscular failure and then do three repetitions less than that maximum or three seconds less. If, for example, the maximum number of repetitions you could do is 20, you do 17 (3 repetitions less than the maximum) », he concludes.