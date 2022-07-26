WWE reveals $14.6 million unrecorded expenses for Vince McMahon

Just days after Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE due to sexual misconduct investigations, the luchistic company revealed on Monday $ 14.6 million in unrecorded expenses previously paid personally by the main shareholder.

He also hinted that the allegations of misconduct, which are already the subject of an ongoing independent review overseen by the company’s board of directors, are being investigated by other entities.

“The company has also received, and may receive in the future, regulatory inquiries, citations or lawsuits.investigative and enforcement actions that arise are related to these matters,” WWE said in a filing with the SEC on Monday morning.

The payment is $2.6 million more than the sum reported by The Wall Street Journal earlier this month. McMahon allegedly paid that money to women from 2006 to this year to guarantee their silence about alleged romantic adventures.

stay in family

The WWE announced changes in the leadership of the company. Stephanie McMahon, who is the daughter of the former WWE owner, will serve as president and co-CEO. Nick Khan, the company’s president, will also serve as co-CEO.

Vince McMahon’s son-in-law, Paul Levesque, aka “Triple-H”, will assume creative control of the company, thereby increasing their power within the company. He is the current Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, a position he had assumed long before Vince McMahon announced his retirement.