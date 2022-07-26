WWE Raw July 25: Roman Reigns faces Theory

During broadcasts of Monday Night RAW via USA Network, the superstar Roman Reigns made a special appearance on the way to SummerSlam 2022.

On the way to his 700 days of world reign, “The Tribal Chief” made his entrance on stage in front of the public of Madison Square Garden. Roman Reigns claimed recognition and handed over the microphone to Paul Heyman, who pointed to Brock Lesnar as a spoilsport that only focuses on ruining the fun for others.

Suddenly, Theory appeared to remember “The Big Dog” that his reign as champion could end at the hands of someone else. Roman hit back hard by declaring that Mr. Money in The Bank “has run out of his daddy.” Following Reigns’ strong response and a loss to Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley, Theory received a Superkick from The Usos and Reigns’ threat claiming that he “make the best decision” at SummerSlam.



WWE SummerSlam 2022 will take place on Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Fans will be able to witness this event live from the stands, or through WWE Network (Peacock in the United States). More matches and segments are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.



Undercard WWE SummerSlam 2022



Last Man Standing for the Unified WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar



SmackDown Women’s Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey



RAW Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. becky lynch



WWE United States Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. theory



WWE Unified Tag Team Championships (Referee: Jeff Jarrett)

The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (c) vs. Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)



No Disqualification Match

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Riddle vs. seth rollins

LoganPaul vs. The Miz

