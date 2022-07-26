WWE: Gunther knew they were going to change his fighter name

the intercontinental champion, Guntherrevealed before the podcast Out of Character by Ryan Satin who knew that sooner or later WWE He would change his fighter name once he reached the main roster. You have to remember that Walter is the real name of the Austrian.

Apparently the name change is just one more adherent for WALTERwho since coming to WWE has not stopped winning things and being treated as an invincible fighter, both in WWE NXT (including the UK division) and now the main roster. He was the NXT United Kingdom Champion for 870 days. and right now he is the intercontinental champion after defeating Ricochet in WWE SmackDown.

“I guessed it. Walter is my real name. And from the company’s point of view, youit makes a lot more sense if you can have some property on the name of an athlete that you present or make available to the public. so i expected it. But for me it was fine”, was Guntehr’s opinion about his name change. It is normal for WWE to change the name of its fighters, except in very few cases in which the talents keep their real name or the one they used outside of the company: AJ Styles, Chris Jericho or Adam Cole were some of those cases.

45 days ago, Gunther defeated Ricochet and was consecrated by first time in his career as WWE Intercontinental Champion. In turn, he is former WALTER’s first title on the main roster. Recently, Gunther has had a few crosses with Shinsuke Nakamuraso in the future we will see if he will have a confrontation for the belt against the Japanese.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.