With a photo, Elon Musk rejects having an affair with the wife of the co-founder of Google

New York.- The tycoon Elon Musk denied having an affair with nicole shanghaiwho was the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Briinand that it was the reason for the divorce between the two, as reported yesterday by The Wall Street Journal.

Through Twitter and in response to a question asked on the same social network and commenting on the information published by the newspaper, Musk said: “Sergey and I are friends and we were together at a party last night.”

“I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with a lot of other people around. Nothing romantic,” he said.

According to the Wall Street Journal, which quoted people familiar with the matter, the love affair between Musk and Shanahan ended the long friendship that the Tesla leader had with him. Google co-founder.

The newspaper recalls that Musk, considered the richest person on the planet and Brin, the eighth, with multimillion-dollar fortunes, acknowledged that for years he regularly visited Brin at his home in Silicon Valley (California).

A friendship that extended to business, when during the economic crisis of 2008, Brin contributed about 500 thousand dollars to Tesla, when the luxury electric vehicle company was trying to increase its production.

According to sources cited by the Washington Street Journal, tensions between the two tycoons have increased in recent months, to the point that Brin has ordered his financial advisers to sell his personal investments in Musk’s companies.

Divorce court papers, filed last January, cite “irreconcilable differences” between the couple as the reason for the split.

Always according to the newspaper, Brin and Shbahan had been separated for a year, but living together when the alleged “affair” took place, which occurred in early December.

Musk sends a photo to the media to deny

Musk sent to The New York Post a photo at a garden party with Brin and two unidentified women as evidence and commented, “The smear attacks have reached a new level this year, but the articles are totally pointless. I have a very busy work schedule, so I don’t have a lot of time to do shenanigans. [El Wall Street Journal] None of the key people involved in these alleged irregularities were even interviewed,” he said of the article.

“I took this photo only two hours ago”Musk told The Post. However, it is unclear where exactly the photograph was taken, although Musk was last seen in Mykonos last week.

“The WSJ has published so many crappy articles about me and Tesla that I’ve lost count. It’s embarrassing for them, frankly,” he told the New York Post.



