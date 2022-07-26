Will Smith: How much has he lost since he slapped Chris Rock?

ANDn the months after the infamous slap at the awards ceremony, Oscar, Will Smith has lost thousands of followers per day in Instagramwhile comedian Chris Rock has steadily gained a following.

According to recent data from I Love SEOthe star of king richard has been losing a whopping 256,110 Instagram followers in the last month, or an average of 8,000 per day.

The now-famous slap will always be associated with this year’s Oscars ceremony, which took place in March. Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smithduring the awards ceremony, causing her husband to go on stage and hit the comedian.

While Smith has kept a very low profile since the March incident, Rock has kicked off a tour of the United States and is set to star in the upcoming film, amsterdambeside Christian bale, John David Washington Y margot robbie.

Rock has 6 million followers on Instagram, compared to the amazing 64.1 million Smiths.

According to Newsweek, Smith amassed 2.1 million followers in April after earning 4.9 million at the end of March (after the Oscars). But lost 256 thousand 110 in June and 193 thousand 128 in May.

Chris Rock breaks his silence after Will Smith’s slap

Chris Rock’s popularity is rising

After the incident, Rock accumulated 1 million, 155 thousand 773 followers at the end of March. He then added 261,230 followers in April, 63,463 in May and 62,606 in June.

The comedian has been posting frequently, and frequently talks about his upcoming tour ego-death and other future projects.

Smith, meanwhile, hasn’t updated her account since March, when she apologized to Rock and issued a statement regarding the slap.

“Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive,” Smith’s apology read at the time. “My behavior in the Academy Awards last night was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about someone’s medical condition Jade It was too much for me and I reacted emotionally.

And then he addressed Rock directly: “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I crossed the line and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”