Why will Ryan Gosling play Ken?

Actor Ryan Gosling is very excited about playing Ken in the Barbie audiovisual project, as he has expressed in various interviews with the media. In addition, he is living a good professional moment, while he is promoting his new Netflix film The gray man, everyone is looking at him for fulfilling the dream of hundreds of women by being Ken in a real actor.

During his recent appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Ryan opened up about the impact putting on the skin of the world’s most famous doll has had on his life. Recall that in June the company Warner Bros shared through social networks the first photograph of Ryan with the appearance of Ken on the set.

The actor assured that it was impressive how the public became interested in Ken after the shared image: “I was surprised how some people talked about my Ken as if they had thought of him before this. They have never played with Ken. No one plays with Ken.”

Why did Ryan Gosling accept the role of Ken?

Ryan Gosling shared how it was that moment when Greta Gerwig, who directs the film, offered the character, “the best script I’ve ever read. I went out to the backyard and do you know where I found Ken, Jimmy? Face down in the dirt next to a crushed lemon.”

Fate that he found a doll right after the proposal? Without a doubt, the role of Ken suits him very well. In addition, she assured that for years Ken was not valued as he should, because he is an accessory and not one of the cool ones.

The words that confirmed his participation in the project were: “I will be your Ken. Because the story of him must be told.”

Since its announcement, the Mattel film has been highly anticipated by the public of various ages, but over time small details have been given that fuel the hope of having a good story on July 21, 2023. @mundiario