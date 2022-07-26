Why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been branded ‘climate criminals’

Jack Sweeney is a young American programmer who is studying Information Technology at the University of Central Florida. He is also an irritating nuisance to Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Mark Zukerberg, Jeff Bezos, the Russian oligarchs, and celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Drake, Steven Spielberg, and Mark Wahlberg among others.. Through various bots under your control that every day they track the transponders of the aircraft (whose information is in the public domain), we can know what private jet journey each of them has made and do the math on the carbon footprint they leave on the planet. As you can imagine, it is an obscene irresponsibility.

Control all your jets

This is actor Mark Wahlberg’s jet, a Bombardier BD-700 Global 5000. Honeywell

Just 8 hours ago, actor Mark Wahlberg landed in Tucson, Arizona. As we have been able to verify by following the plane’s route, he departed from the Coeur d’Alene airfield (north of Idaho). The same road trip would have taken him 22 hours. Okay, although in the movies he is an action hero, we are not going to ask him for heroics in real life, however, the protagonist of infinite It came from flying for 11 minutes over Iowa seven hours earlier, which meant the emission of a ton of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Wahlberg always has the face of being in a hurry. Third parties

If Steven Spielberg had used a Ferrari to travel from Teterboro (New Jersey) to the Hamptons (Long Island, New York) it would have taken two and a half hours but he would have emitted only 4% of what he expelled into the atmosphere in his jet. Canadian singer Drake took an 18-minute flight from Hamilton, Ontario to Toronto; by car it would have taken 50 minutes.

They don’t care about the planet

Jenner would rather hop on a private jet than drive a 40-minute stretch of highway. Her half-sister Kim Kardashian is also prone to flying shortcuts





Kylie Jenner has been one of the last names exposed by Sweeney’s bots: the celebrity, sister of Kim Kardashian, took a plane on July 12 to cover the exhausting distance that separates the towns of Van Nuys and Camarillo, both in California. She was on the air for 17 minutes. By car the term would have been 40. In addition to the fact that before taking off she took a photo joking with which option was better, if her own jet or that of her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott… In networks they ate her alive and qualified her of “climate criminal”.





In 17 minutes, Jenner emitted a ton of CO2, about a quarter of the carbon footprint the average person emits in an entire year. The previous month it rose only for 9 minutes. Her half-sister Kim Kardashian is also prone to these air shortcuts, as reported by @CelebJets: just yesterday, her jet flew from Nice to Naples burning five tons of CO2. Two and a quarter hours later, she was taking off again for California.

If it sells, it’s worth it

Elon Musk asked him to stop tracking him for security reasons. He offered him $5,000 and good old Sweeney replied that he would think about it for $50,000 or a Tesla Model 3.





In June 2020, Sweeney created the Twitter account ElonJet, dedicated to tracking the tycoon’s private jet. Months later, Musk asked him to stop doing it for security reasons. He offered him $5,000 and good old Sweeney told him he’d think about it for $50,000 or a Tesla Model 3.





The private aviation industry emits more than 33 million tons of CO2 each year. It is a significant amount, similar to that of a Scandinavian country in the same period of time, but given that they transport so few people compared to the conventional one, that in proportion they are between five and 14 times more polluting than commercial flights per passenger and up to 50 more than if you travel by train. According to the latest data, the phenomenon is far from being a North American defect: in 2019, a tenth of the flights recorded in France were private and half barely traveled 500 km.