Why Jennifer Lopez changed her surname (and became Mrs. Affleck)

Jenny from the Block became Mrs Affleck. She announced it herself to fans with her newsletter: the most diva diva of all, Jennifer Lopeztook the surname of the (new) husband Well Affleck. And it’s the first time he makes a similar decision.

While having others behind three weddingsin fact, the singer has always remained JLoand never even remotely thought of becoming Jennifer Noa (like her first husband), Jennifer Judd (like Cris, the choreographer she was married to between 2001 and 2003), and not even Jennifer Anthony (like the father of her twins, Marc).

What happened then this time? Feminists have risen: they read in this decision a submission to her husband linked to patriarchal tradition. Even more serious because it was carried out by a famous woman, a public figure who built one career with his legs and carrying on his name. For Rachael Robnett, a psychologist at the University of Nevada, JLo’s choice has to do with power: “People consider taking the husband’s surname a nice tradition. But power is at stake. And power matters ».

But it is power, on closer inspection, that offers another reading: she is Jennifer Lopez and he can afford this choice without losing anything he has achieved so far. In short: JLo is a real trademark – it is no coincidence that the name has remained in the new line of JLo Body cosmetics just launched – and surely no one will forget her Puerto Rican origins even though she will now sign Jennifer Affleck.

A kind of “new symbolism,” second Sandra Garciawhich on the New York Timesreads one in the choice of the new surname even stronger declaration of independence: how to say, “I’m so famous that I can afford to change my name without changing my identity or losing notoriety”

Agree, always on New York Timesalso Vanessa Friedman, who explains it thus: «Historically, assuming the husband’s surname meant becoming a man’s property, while keeping one’s name was a sign of independence and autonomy. Now, it is a precise choice and one’s own decision: it means “I feel committed enough to take your name” ».

Moreover, if she had not been so convinced, hardly more than 50 years old and with two teenage children, the actress and singer would have consented to the secret wedding in Las Vegasand there would be no romantic either honeymoon in Paris with the cruise along the Seine and neither birthday in tears (of Ben) on the Eiffel Tower.

At 53 – and in an America where 80% of women marry her husband’s name – Jennifer Lopez is at a point in her life where she can afford to decide what name to sign documents with. without having to explain to anyone. She knows so much that even if they call her Mrs. Affleck, she will always remain for everyone Jenny from the block.

