Why is it fashionable to wear the NASA logo?

(CNN Business) – On any given day, a thirty-minute walk through New York City can throw up at least a few NASA logos. They’re on backpacks, t-shirts, sneakers, hats, sweatshirts, phone cases, bags, and jackets.

Once you start noticing them, it’s hard to stop.

In recent years, several fashion pieces have been published on this phenomenon. And NASA Media Liaison Bert Ulrich, who oversees the use of NASA logos in film, television, and clothing, confirms that demand for NASA-branded clothing is far from exhausted, at least based on the number of logo deals it has approved. He’s been in his position for over two decades, so he’s seen trends ebb and flow (especially ebb).

Some of the latest sales boom can be traced back to a surprising point: the American luxury fashion house Coachwhich debuted a NASA-branded clothing line in 2017, Ulrich told CNN Business.

Coach originally approached NASA to ask if he could use the “worm” logo, the retro design the space agency used from 1975 to 1992. NASA, which had banned the use of the worm after it was retired in the years 90, changed his mind on the matter, allowing Coach to use the logo, Ulrich said.

Since then, the “worm” has returned to official use and has consolidated its widespread adorationat least among die-hard space fans.

After Coach’s clothing line came out, things exploded.

“Before 2017, we were doing five or 10 (logo approvals) a week. We have now reached the point of taking out an average of 225 a weekUlrich said.

Last year, there were “more than 11,000 applications,” he said, an all-time high.

Not all of those requests are approved, Ulrich added. But the reason why there is so much interest in putting NASA logos on all kinds of products, from Vans sneakers to trucker hats, it may have something to do with the fact that these companies do not have to license the logo. It’s all free, and NASA doesn’t make a dime from it.

Licensing agreements don’t usually work that way, but because NASA is a government agency, much of its assets – including photos, logos, and even technology designs – are in the public domain. If a company wants to print NASA logos on T-shirts or coffee mugs, they just need to send an email to NASA’s merchandising department, as per legal requirements. It usually arrives in Ulrich’s inbox.

Ulrich’s work is limited to ensure that the logo is used in a manner consistent with the aesthetic guidelines approved by the space agency. For example, do not use unapproved colors. And, of course, NASA wants to make sure its mark isn’t used for undesirable purposes, such as in ways that suggest NASA endorses a company or product. If a company misuses the logo, NASA’s legal office usually sends a cease and desist letter, Ulrich explains.

After Coach launched his NASA clothing line, high-end designers like Heron Preston and, more recently, Balenciaga, launched their own lines. Pop singer Ariana Grande had a song and a whole line of merch about NASA. Also Adidas, Swatch, Vans and a host of other brands in the last decade.

Through this lens, it is possible to explain the phenomenon through what we will call the “Miranda Preistly effect”. Remember the scene in 2006’s The Devil Wears Fashion when Priestly, Meryl Streep’s character, verbally berates her young intern who doesn’t know fashion? She explains that the blue sweater she’s wearing is actually “cerulean,” and that it’s as much a product of fashion-obsessed industry moguls as anything on the runway. Essentially, Priestly argues that fashion designers and media create trendsand even consumers less interested in fashion are influenced by those decisions.

But that’s only half the story, according to Jahn Hall, creative director of Brooklyn-based design agency Consortium, which works on sets and styling for various brands.

Before Coach, kids bought NASA t-shirts at vintage stores because they loved the nostalgic feelthe longing for a piece of classic America, Hall said.

“The children of cities like New York they buy Disney products or NASA t-shirts and all of a sudden some ‘fashion hunter’ in the industry, like Urban Outfitters, sees it and says, ‘We should change the NASA T-shirts,’” Hall explained. “It’s a kind of reverse engineering of trends.”

Probably only after the “cool kids” started wearing NASA t-shirts on the streets, designer brands picked them up and sold them back.

Hall, the Brooklyn creative director, says that in his opinion, wearing the NASA logo is much more a way of showing off of what the logo represents than of declaring love for outer space.

It represents “that kind of american optimism par excellence that we can do anything,” he said.

He added that has no political affiliation and that it can be marketed by both young liberals and rural conservatives, arousing the same nostalgia.

“People who work for brands like Heron Preston and Balenciaga are as enamored with the fantasy of space travel as anyone else. Nobody is immune to that level of nostalgia, so it makes sense that these brands want to incorporate it into their own collections,” he says.

It has already happened with other logos and franchises, such as Balenciaga, who has done projects with The Simpsonsor Coach with Mickey Mouse.

“These enduring symbols speak to everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status. Not everyone might connect with Heron Preston or Target, but everyone understands American modernity from brands like NASA, Disney, Peanuts and The Simpsons“, it states. “Things like NASA act like a magical equalizer.”