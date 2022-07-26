Why did Ben Affleck cry during JLo’s birthday dinner?

Ben Affleck he is having happy days, on his honeymoon with his bride Jennifer Lopez. An almost irrepressible joy that of Well who, in the past few hours, was pinched by the paparazzi visibly moved during the birthday dinner of JLOduring which the 49-year-old actor was unable to hold back his tears because overwhelmed by too much happiness for these fabulous days, which began with a night wedding in Las Vegas and ended with the celebrations for the 53 years of the pop star, who arrived in Paris together with her new husband and their respective children for their alternative honeymoon.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

On the occasion of the singer’s birthday, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dined at the La Girafe restaurant, located in Place du Trocadéro opposite the Eiffel Tower, where over the course the actor he appeared visibly excited as he had not happened for some time, ending up being consoled by the cuddles of his wife. This wasn’t the first time the paparazzi pinched Affleck in tears, even if in the past her tears were the symptom of an inner malaise during the difficult years experienced by the actor, between the end of the relationship with Jennifer Garnerdepression and problems related to alcohol abuse.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they showed up at the restaurant in the late evening (perhaps with the hope of avoiding prying eyes), remaining very close for the entire time of the dinner during which, between one dish and another, they never stopped looking each other in the eyes, kissing and hold hands. “They’ve been close the whole time. They hugged a lot, ”a source told People also revealing that a turquoise balloon had been tied to the table of the two stars which, at the end of the evening, the couple would fly to the sky after making a wish.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io