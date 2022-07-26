Who will be the Avengers in the new Marvel movies?

Warning, spoilers! In this text there are spoilers about all series and movies from Marvel Studios.

Marvel Studios has not only been content to show its plans for phase 5 of its cinematographic universe. It has gone a little step further and also has revealed some of the most outstanding projects of phase 6, such as the fantastic 4 and two very important films that signify the return of the first team that filled the movie theaters: the Avengers. It is evident that the team will have a reformulation after the Infinity Saga and others will take the places of Tony Stark, Steve Rogers or Hawkeye. The new Marvel Avengers have been cooking for a long time and, even now, they are being presented the possible candidates to be part of that elite cast of characters in charge of protecting and avenging the Earth in case a villain wants to finish her off.

The line of series and movies of the Casa de las Ideas has distanced itself a lot from what is seen in the comics, so even having references, the future team cannot be composed based on what is seen in the comics. Kevin Feige and his team are creating a cinematic universe that cannot be compared to anything in the audiovisual world. Every movie, every series and every post-credits scene is important. You never know where the next piece of the puzzle is going to be so now the Secret Wars either kang dynasty. in this article we are going to try to configure what will be the new Avengers teamwhich as we said is still under construction and therefore could vary infinitely from the proposal that we propose.

Sam Wilson’s Captain America







Where will we see the character?

Captain America: New World Order – May 3, 2024

The candidate that we have no doubt will be present is Sam Wilson. The clear heir to Steve Rogers who was put together as the new Captain America in Falcon and the Winter Soldier and who is also already preparing his solo feature film, which will be released just before the start of phase 6 of the UCM, where we will have that pair of movies of the new Avengers facing Kang and surviving (however possible) the Secret Wars. It’s not like we got a good look at this new Captain America, and he hasn’t even come into contact with the rest of the Marvel charactersbut it is certainly an essential member.

Captain Marvel







Where will we see the character?

Secret Invasion – Spring 2023

The Marvels – July 28, 2023

Captain Marvel, in one way or another, should also be part of the Avengers. He was already with the original team, in fact, in Avengers: Endgame facing Thanos. Being one of the most powerful characters in the UCM right now, at least on what we could say is the good side, Carol Danvers will not miss this appointment and will possibly establish herself as one of the leaders of the team. We will see the superhero in the marvels in a broader way, and that’s when we know for sure where Danvers’ character will end up.

Doc Strange. But which of them?







With Doctor Strange we are assailed by too many doubts. after seeing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and that this new saga bears the name of Saga of the Multiverse… What version of Benedict Cumberbatch’s character will we see in the Avengers team? It may be the Earth-838 version we all know, or it may turn to other types of Doctor Strange that fit better. After the post-credits scene of the Sam Raimi movie, to tell the truth we are a bit confused about what the future of the character will be, since he is currently sailing halfway between good and evil. After watching the first season of What if…?nevertheless, we know that a “bad” Strange can also work for good.

Ant Man







Where will we see the character?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17, 2023

with what is seen in Avengers: Endgame, it is evident that Ant-Man is part of the Avengers. Not only from the original team, but also from the new one. Apparently in the trailer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Scott Lang claims to be an Avenger to Kang, so there are not too many doubts about this character. More considering that it is the one to start phase 5 of the UCM and that of course he contributes a lot to the team with his knowledge about the quantum world.

Mighty Thor. Is his return possible?







Ok, yes, Jane Foster is in Valhalla right now along with Heimdall and Chris Hemsworth will continue to be the God of Thunder in future movies. of the saga, as it was dropped with the end of Thor: Love and Thunder. But neither has it been written anywhere that Natalie Portman is not going to return to Earth. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is a mature character who left the Avengers in the past, alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy. He already has new goals for him as a father, so Portman would be the best option to take that place, bringing that “electric” and magical touch from Asgard.

IronHeart be the new Iron Man







Where will we see the character?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11, 2022

Wakanda Forever – November 11, 2022 IronHeart – Fall 2023

We will know more about IronHeart in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where the character will be officially presented, introducing him to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Seeing that Riri Williams is following in the footsteps of Tony Stark, with a presentation that has infinite reminiscences to the Hombre de Hierro by Jon Favreau, there is no doubt that she will be the new brainiac in the Avengers. Will he have the same humor as Stark? How will your technology be?

Black Panther







Where will we see the character?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11, 2022

We still do not know the identity of the new or new Black Panther. It has not been revealed as such despite the fact that there are multiple bets that point to some candidates. In any case, T’Challa also fought alongside the Avengers in end game and be part of Civil WarY also having a connection with IronHeart the character has enough ballots to join the Avengers.

Ms Marvel







Where will we see the character?

The Marvels – July 28, 2023

Kamala Khan is a viewer favorite. She being the protagonist of the most valued project of the Casa de las Ideas in the audiovisual, and also being the main character in Marvel’s Avengers, Ms. Marvel is the ideal character for the new Avengers. He knows the team, its stories, its legends, its components and also has a unique motivation that would serve as a boost for new members and veterans. She would make a good team with Captain Marvel, with whom she would also participate in the marvels.

Daredevil the Man Without Fear







Where will we see the character?

She-Hulk: Lawyer Hulka – August 17, 2022

Lawyer Hulka – August 17, 2022 Echo – Summer 2023

Daredevil: Born Again – Spring 2024

Born Again, Threw out either She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk They will be some of the projects where we will see Matt Murdock introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. after Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Man Without Fear will reappear on television with great forceand seeing that he plans to participate in so many series crossing multiple characters (Hawkeye and Kate Bishop should also be involved) there is a possibility that Daredevil will end up being one of the important components of the Avengers over time.

Kate Bishop, the successor to Hawkeye







Where will we see the character?

Kate Bishop is obviously the successor to Hawkeye, just like IronHeart from Iron Man and Sam Wilson from Steve Rogers. The new Avengers team will need some elite marksmen, and now that Black Widow is gone, Bishop is the best fit to fill the gap. Seen in the Hawkeye series and with the possibility of appearing in Echo retaking her role, she will gradually take on a greater role. What we do not know is how she will enter the cinematographic field to make the leap from the small to the big screen.

Hulka would also make the leap to theaters







Where can we see the character?

She-Hulk: Lawyer Hulka – August 17, 2022

Jennifer Walters appearing for the first time in the MCU this summer with his own television series, running as the possible new Hulk within the Avengers team. The character of Mark Ruffalo is already on other things and the Russos made it clear that this Hulk does not have in his head to fight against others, but to make scientific advances. Maybe Walters, just like in the comics, can combine her life as a lawyer while she saves the world with an elite team.