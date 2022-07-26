While Herrera spends on cars, what Rafa Márquez did with his salary as Barcelona manager

What Marquez did with his first salary

July 25, 2022 8:00 p.m.

Michael Herrera He is known for being one of the coaches that causes controversy, because for his shouts but also for his likes, he has been the center of attention within the social media.

To such a point comes the subject of showing off, that when I was coach of America club came up in three different cars, a Corvette, a Mini Cooper car and a Campagna T-Rex, three high-end cars in which El Piojo spent part of his fortune.

But while the former Mexican team coach was spent on luxuries, they leaked what Rafa Márquez did with respect to the salary that is obtained in the Barcelona team for being a coach of one of the youth categories.

What did Rafael Márquez do with his first salary as Barcelona manager?

The Mexican coach, in addition to the personal expenses he has in that city, decided to invest part of this money in promoting and improving the clinic he has in Guadalajara, which focuses on working on the physical rehabilitation of soccer players.