‘Vlahovic for attitude reminds me of Cristiano Ronaldo’

A few months ago the Juventus And Federico Bernardeschi they said goodbye. Now the player born in ’94 has started his new adventure at Toronto but always carries the Bianconeri colors in his heart. Federico Bernardeschi, at “Tuttosport”, talked about his experience at Juventus and was able to touch on various topics. The former Juventus player spoke of Dusan Vlahovic and praised his character: “He reminded me of Ronaldo in his attitude. They are two different players, of course, but they have that head there,” said the former Juventus player who compared DV9 to Cristiano Ronaldo.

For Bernardeschi, the number 9 of Juventus has the same irrepressible craving that CR7 also has. For the player born in 1994, Vlahovic is a high-level player: “he is a champion. An authentic champion: a crazy professional who takes care of every detail and is crazy hungry”.

Bernardeschi talks about Juventus

There JuventusThis summer, he has implemented several changes within his squad. In fact, players have left who have worn the black and white jersey for many years Giorgio Chiellini, Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi. The latter had the opportunity to talk about Juventus and the transfer market made by the club: “Pogba that’s a lot of stuff. Of Maria mashed potato. It is a signal if champions like those arrive “.

For the former Fiorentina player, however, one of Juventus’ added values ​​is undoubtedly Massimiliano Allegri: “For me one of the top five technicians in the world at the management level. He should be an English manager.” The relationship between Massimiliano Allegri and Federico Bernardeschi has always been excellent and the player has never hidden it.

Under the management of the Livorno coach, the current Toronto number 10 has always done well. Bernardeschi then praised Allegri’s ability to pass on Juventus DNA. In fact, for the footballer born in 1994, the Livorno coach is the right man to help Vlahovic assimilate the Juventus dogmas: “An advice to Vlahovic?

To assimilate the Juve DNA well. Allegri knows how to convey it very well. “Finally, Bernardeschi revealed that he has an excellent relationship with DV9 and the two have also heard in the last hours.

Bernardeschi fan of Juventus

Federico Bernardeschi, a few days ago, he began his adventure in Toronto and could not ask for a better debut. The former Juventus player provided an assist and also scored. Bernardeschi, however, remains tied to his Juventus past and will always remain tied to this colors: “Now Juventus opens another cycle, of which I will be the first fan”. Finally, the 94-class footballer stressed that he is very happy in Toronto and is trying to bring some Juventus DNA to Canada.

