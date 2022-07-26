Vip on holiday in Italy: summer 2022

Whether for business or pleasure, right now it is full of vip on vacation in Italy. Jason Momoa started a few months ago, on set of Fast & Furiousand now it has arrived too Vin Diesel. The actor, who celebrated his 55th birthday in Italy, was portrayed waving to the crowd in front of the Colosseum.

The king of the Colosseum is, by right, Russell Crowe: Oscar-winning actor for Gladiator by Ridley Scott brought the whole family to Rome, describing the Flavian Amphitheater as “his old office”.

In Italy at the moment there are also two other Oscar-winning actresses: Charlize Theronwho, together with Uma Thurman, is filming The Old Guard 2a film produced by Netflix whose sets have been set up in Fiumicino and Fregene, e Penelope Cruz, which is in Monza for the film about Enzo Ferrari. Also in the cast are Adam Driver and Patrick Dempsey.

Russell Crowe and Vin Diesel at the Colosseum in Rome

what we do in life

echoes in eternity pic.twitter.com/1BIkfjqMhF – Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 19, 2022

Russell Crowe and Vin Diesel in Rome we said. The first for pleasure, the second for script needs. In both cases the effect was epic.

Also Jessica Alba and Kate Hudson in Rome

Rome it is always a destination of interest for VIPs on holiday in Italy: in these days they have also visited the capital Jessica Albawhich then moved to Sicily, which Kate Hudson.

Hudson has posted on his Instagram account a series of photos around the streets of Rome with his daughter. Unmissable are those with a huge plate of pasta and espresso.

Angelina Jolie at the Måneskin concert at the Circus Maximus

Also Angelina Jolie in Rome: to attend the Måneskin concert at the Circus Maximus, last July 9th. The Oscar-winning actress accompanied the daughter Shilohwho is 16 and a fan of the Roman band.

Michael Jordan and Naomi Watts in Milan

These days too Michael Jordan was in Italy, in Milan. He made the rounds of social media the photo of the owner of a cigar shop together with the basketball legend, a well-known lover of Cuban products.

The actress is also in Milan Naomi Wattsunforgettable protagonist of David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive, who photographed herself in front of the Duomo.

Jared Leto on the Island of Elba

Jared Leto it is very often in Italy. Not just because she made the film House of Gucci and because he is a close friend, as well as a testimonial, of the designer Alessandro Michele. Leto likes Italy. You can often meet him at the Zuma restaurant and in the center.

For the summer vacation 2022 Jared Leto this time chose the Island of Elba.

David and Victoria Beckham in Venice and on the Amalfi Coast

They resisted more than Totti and Ilary, who recently separated: David and Victoria Beckham in Venice they still look super romantic. Or at least you take photos for the canals of the city. The couple chose the Italian city to celebrate their wedding anniversary, complete with in-laws and relatives in tow. They then moved on to Amalfi Coastto Positano.

Tuscany for Emily Ratajkowski and Leonardo Di Caprio

Also Emily Ratajkowski she is going through a separation with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, but that hasn’t stopped her from doing so holidays in Italy. The model, in our country for the Pitti fashion shows, took the opportunity to visit the Tuscan countryside.

Even the Oscar winner Leonardo Di Caprio is in Tuscany: the actor has chosen a city of art, Florence, for his holidays. He visited the Uffizi and Palazzo Vecchio. It is no coincidence that she has often said that her mother decided to call him that just her while she was admiring a painting by Leonardo Da Vinci.