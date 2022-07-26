Victoria’s Secret, waiting in Italy for the documentary on the most exclusive brand that has given itself a chance in the name of inclusion

Victoria’s Secret’s story of light and dark is just a dark tale and is now told in documentary Victoria’s Secret: Angel and Demons, produced in three episodes directed by Matt Tyrnauer, former signature journalist of Vanity Fair Usa and former author of the documentary Valentino: The Last Emperor. An operation similar to what was done with the documentary on Abercrombie & Fitch, on Netflix, which we talked about here. In the US already available on Hulu, in Italy it should instead land, perhaps, on Disney +, but there is no release date yet.

The docu-series investigates, without filters and with numerous testimonies, the history of the brand, including allegations against then CEO Les Wexner and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein who used her influence on the underwear brand to lure models. To testify it is really a victim, Alicia Ardenwho, in 1997, was attacked by Epstein shortly after a job interview.

A vision that crosses, therefore, the years of the stars (especially the decade 1990-2000 in which the brand and its models reached the pinnacle of success and desirability) up to those of the stables that leave in 2016 (when the super exclusive brand does not adapt to the changing times) and coincide with the scandal of 2018 and the resignation of marketing director Ed Razek, accused of “creating a culture of misogyny and harassment” by models of the caliber of Bella Hadid, as well as being openly opposed to showing transsexuals and “normal” sizes.