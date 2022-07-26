Venice 79: here is the film that opens the Venice Film Festival

Expectations are growing for the 79th Venice Film Festival, scheduled from 31 August to 10 September.

The film will inaugurate the event “White Noise“, written and directed by Noah Baumbach. The film is based on a famous novel by the great American writer Don DeLillo and is played by Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig.

The film tells the story of a Midwst family. The protagonists are Jack Galdney (Adam Driver), university professor and scholar of Adolf Hitler, his fourth wife Babette (Greta Gerwig) and his children. Their quiet life is shaken by the sudden arrival of a toxic cloud, which will make Jack think about life, catastrophes, death and happiness.

“It is truly wonderful to be back at the Venice Film Festival and it is an incredible honor to bring White Noise as the opening night film,” says Baumbach. “This is a place that loves cinema so much and it is an emotion and a privilege to join the incredible filmmakers who presented their film here.”

Adam Driver has starred in films such as “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, Martin Scorsese’s “Silence” (2016), “The Man who killed Don Quixote by Terry Gilliam, “BlacKkKlansman” by Spike Lee, “Story of a Marriage” by Noah Baumbach, with Scarlett Johansson, “House of Gucci” by Ridley Scott, with Lady Gaga.

Greta Gerwig is an actress, director and screenwriter and has just finished directing “Barbie”, the film with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. She also directed “Lady Bird” (5 Academy Award nominations) and “Little Women”, starring Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, Louis Garrel and Laura Dern.

(pictured Getty Images Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig)