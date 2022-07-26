Tuesday 26 July 2022 Sky Cinema, Fly me away

I run to you

Riccardo Milani directs Pierfrancesco Favino and Miriam Leone in a brilliant and irreverent comedy. Gianni is a serial seducer, but meeting Chiara will change everything.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Fly me away

Victor Belmondo in the French remake of ‘Conta su di me’. An illustrious doctor forces his nefarious and immature son to take care of a boy suffering from a serious illness.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Schindler’s List – Schindler’s List

7 Oscar at the blockbuster by Steven Spielberg with Liam Neeson and Ben Kingsley. The true story of the German Oskar Schindler who saved hundreds of Jews from the Holocaust, employing them in his factory.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD at 9.15 pm / channel 303)

The adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Robert Rodriguez creates a fantasy world with Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dooley. Sharkboy and Lavagirl, little Max’s fictional heroes, become real when their universe is threatened.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Mechanic: Resurrection

Jason Statham, Jessica Alba and Tommy Lee Jones in the sequel to ‘Killer Profession’. Relentless hitman Arthur Bishop returns to kill on commission to save the woman he loves.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

Regression

Ethan Hawke and Emma Watson in an Alejandro Amenabar thriller. A city in Minnesota hides tremendous truths about sexual abuse and satanic rituals. A detective will open the room of horrors.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

How beautiful you become

Amy Schumer and Michelle Williams in a brilliant comedy about self-confidence. Following a trivial accident, Renee is convinced that she is handsome as a model.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Honor code

Tom Cruise challenges Jack Nicholson in a court drama starring Demi Moore and Kevin Bacon. Three military lawyers defend two marines accused of killing a fellow soldier.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

The coach in the ball 2

Sequel to the famous comedy with Lino Banfi in the role of coach Oronzo Cana ‘which brings the Longobarda back to Serie A. Among the excellent appearances: Del Piero, Gattuso, Materazzi and Totti.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Blacklight

Liam Neeson and Aidan Quinn in a Sky Original action. A former federal agent and a reporter risk their lives to unearth a conspiracy involving the top of the FBI.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

White Oleander – White Oleander

Women’s drama starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Alison Lohman and Renee Zellweger. After her mother is arrested for murder, Astrid begins a long odyssey to find a welcoming family.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Escape Room 2 – Deadly game

Second chapter of the horror-thriller saga between riddles and terrifying traps. Survivors Zoey and Ben want to expose the creators of the escape room, but the nightmare begins again.

(SKY CINEMA 4K at 9.15 pm / channel 313)