Tonight on TV 27 July 2022, movies, Rai, Mediaset, Sky, what to see

On Raiuno, a new episode of the Superquark program, with Piero Angela.

Tonight on TV July 27, 2022. Up Network 4current events with Upstream First Eveningprogram led by Veronica Gentili.

Tonight Wednesday 27 July 2022, Rai

On Raiunoat 21.25, Superquark. Also in this edition of his long-lasting program, Piero Angela proposes very interesting fixed columns: “Science in the kitchen“With the doctor Elisabetta Bernardi“Behind the scenes of history“With professor Alessandro Barbero And “Psychology of a hoax“With Massimo Polidoro.

On Raidueat 20.50, Women’s European Football: Semifinal. Tonight we will know the name of the second finalist of the tournament: at the MK Stadium in Milton Keynes, a city in the county of Buckinghamshire, the second semi-final will be played. The grand final is scheduled for Sunday 31st in the legendary London Wembley stadium. Kick-off at 18.

On Rai 5at 9.15 pm, the musical program Concert for Italy. the concert directed by Zubin Metha at the helm of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino Orchestra, with Antonio Meneses at the cello, held on July 15 in Piazza del Campo, Siena, for the Chigiana Festival. Music by Beethoven And Tchaikovsky.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8, Real Time programs

On Network 4at 21.20, the news with Upstream First Evening. What consequences will the reduced gas supply recently decided by Russia towards Italy have in our daily lives? This is discussed in the study of Veronica Gentili in the company of his guests; space also for concern about the new surge in infections from Covid-19.

On La7at 9.15 pm, Atlantis Album. Even in these summer episodes Andrea Purgatori knows how to thrill those who love history: between clips from the just-ended edition, specials and films “targeted“, The Roman journalist travels through time between scoops and author interviews.

On Tv8at 9.30 pm, the reality show Who wants to marry my mom? Sixth of the 10 scheduled episodes of the program Caterina Balivo in the setting of Villa Tenchio in Casirate Olona, ​​near Milan. Five single mothers who got involved, accompanied by their children.

On Real Timeat 21.20, Strange Love. We meet the “Brunette Rapunzel” Asha Mandela who has 16 meter long dreadlock hair: her husband Emmanuel he is very much in love with her. Below we see the bodybuilder Tonya Moore who hopes to find the right man for her.

The films tonight on Wednesday 27 July 2022

On Raitreat 21.20, the comedy film of 2018, by Rémi Bezancon, The Henri Pick Mysterywith Fabrice Luchini, Camille Cottin. An editor finds in a village library the unpublished manuscript of a novel written by a pizza chef who has been dead for years. History goes around France and the book immediately becomes a bestseller: the critic Jean-Michel Rouche (Fabrice Luchini), however, is convinced that the girl made up the whole story.

On Rai Movieat 21.10, the comedy film of 2018, by Gennaro Nunziante, The vegetablewith Fabio Rovazzi, Luca Zingaretti. Fabio, a recent graduate from Milan looking for a job, accepts an internship in a small town in Lazio. He will find he has to pick tomatoes and do other farm labor.

On Irisat 9.00 pm, the 2005 drama film, by Woody Allen, Match Pointwith Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Scarlett Johansson. Tennis teacher Chris Wilton makes a quick social climb by marrying a London heiress. But the passion for an actress threatens to ruin his plans.

On Cine34at 9.00 pm, the 1983 comedy film, by Carlo Verdone, Water and soapwith Carlo Verdone, Natasha Hovey. Rolando, a graduate who arranges himself as a janitor, pretends to be a priest to be hired as the tutor of a young American model, in Rome for a photo shoot.

Tonight on TV Wednesday 27 July 2022, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Dueat 9.15 pm, the 2011 drama film, by Bennett Miller, The art of winwith Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. After the farewell of three strong players, the general manager of Oakland’s Athletics, a baseball team, looks for valid replacements with the help of a young collaborator.

On Sky Cinema Actionat 21.00, the fantastic film of 2021, by James Gunn, The suicide squad – Suicide missionwith Idris Elba, Viola Davis. For a new mission, Amanda recruits supervillains locked up in Belle Reve, including Bloodsport and Peacemaker. They will have to free an island from a military dictatorship.

On Sky Cinema Suspenseat 9.00 pm, the 1988 thriller film, by Phillip Noyce, 10 am: calm flatwith Nicole Kidman, Sam Neill. After the death of their son, John and Rae Ingram try to regain the will to live by leaving for a cruise on the Pacific. But the journey will soon turn into a nightmare.