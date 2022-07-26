Tini Dancer, Britney Spears duet with Elton John. The single is coming

2 min. of reading

Amadeus would like to bring her back to the Sanremo Festival as a foreign super guest, but if in doubt Britney Spears would return to the recording studio to duet with Elton John. According to what reported by PageSix, usually reliable, the pop queen would have recorded Tini DancerJohn’s timeless classic released exactly 50 years ago.

Half a century later, it was Elton who proposed the duet to Britney. John, 75, allegedly met 40-year-old Spears in a Beverly Hills recording studio last week. The track will be released by Universal Music by the end of August.

“This was Elton’s idea, Britney is a huge fan. They recorded a remix of “Tiny Dancer” as a duet and it’s amazing“, A music industry insider told Page Six. “Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills with Elton for a super secret recording session supervised by super-producer Andrew Watt. “

Watt, whose studio is in the basement of his home, has produced albums for the likes of Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne and won the 2021 Grammy Award for Producer of the Year. “They’ve already played it to the people on their record label and everyone’s going crazy. It is really good“, The source anticipated. “They say this will be the song of the summer“. “Britney is officially back. She is back at work and is super horny“.

If all of this is true, this will be Britney’s first official single 6 years later “Slumber Party“, Extracted in 2016 from his latest album” Glory “. Spears, newly married to Sam Asghari and recently returned ‘free’ after the end of her father’s tutelage, has not performed live since 2018. Last week she returned to sing live on Instagram with an a cappella version of Baby One More Time. To have her by John’s side, Universal would make her a monster offer.

