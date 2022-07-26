‘Time for me’ trailer, comedy with Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall

Netflix has released the first trailer for ‘time for me‘, a comedy starring Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart and Regina Hall whose premiere will hit the platform on August 26. In the video we see some of the crazy things that the protagonists will do after Hart’s character stays at Rodríguez’s house.

The story follows a stay-at-home family man (Hart) who finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and children are away. He then reconnects with his former best friend (Whalberg) thanks to a crazy birthday weekend that almost turns his life upside down.

John Hamburg (‘Does it have to be him?‘) is the screenwriter and director of this film whose cast is completed by Jimmy O. Yang, Tahj Mowry, Carlo Rota, Luis Gerardo Méndez and Melanie Minichino, among others. The film is produced by Hamburg for Particular Pictures along with Hart and Bryan Smiley for HartBeat Productions, while Lauren Hennessey is executive producing along with HartBeat’s Patricia Braga and Joe Gatta.

The film is part of Hart and his production label HartBeat Production’s deal with Netflix, whereby the streamer becomes the creative home for four feature films produced by and starring the star.