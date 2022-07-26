Thor Love And Thunder: Christian Bale and Taika Waititi explained Gorr’s change in appearance from his comic book counterpart

One of the most anticipated films by fans of Marvel Studios It is the fourth installment of the films of Thorthat after the open ending that this character had in “Avengers Endgame” will show what may be the conclusion in the adventures of the ‘god of thunder’, played in the UCM by Chris Hemsworth.

With details in the history of “Thor Love and Thunder” like the return of Jane Foster but now with the powers of the ‘thunder god’ and the involvement of Christian balethe tape Marvel It has generated a lot of expectation among fans of superhero movies.

In the case of Colombia, “Thor Love and Thunder” is projecting from the past July 7th in chains like Cine Colombia, Cinemark, Cinépolis, Procinal and Royal Films. To consult the cinema billboard and the functions in which it is projected “Thor Love and Thunder” in your city you can CLICK HERE.

Now, consulted about the change in appearance of hat Regarding the character in the comics, Christian bale Y Taika Waititi They told the details of the choice of the appearance of this villain:

“He was coming off another movie, he had zero muscle, and you can’t compete with Chris in that department anyway. […] So we decided to take a different approach to his powers, as they are more supernatural. Losing the thong was also a choice. People may want to see Chris’s butt. They don’t want to see mine.” counted balewho gave life to hat on the tape

Check HERE the best movie premieres in your city

“In the comics, he obviously has a certain look, and he’s basically wearing a mankini. From the beginning I thought his face in the comics, unfortunately, looks like Voldemort’s. People were going to automatically make that connection. So we decided move a little further away from that design and keep elements of the tone and the fact that he had the sword. It was really about his story. That was the most important thing for us, ” Added Waititi, director of the last two installments of “Thor”.

The synopsis of “Thor Love and Thunder” indicates that: “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie queen (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (“What We Do in the Shadows”, “Jojo Rabbit”) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbau”.