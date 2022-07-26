This is what the boy from Titanic continues to charge today for appearing in the movie for a minute – Society

When we talk about great successes in the history of cinema, we inevitably have to talk about what many consider to be the best director in all of history: james cameron. In the 90s, this director created one of the masterpieces in the history of this art form. titanica hit the screens in the year 1997and his story completely captivated the viewers of a generation that over the years, has transmitted to all future people this cinematographic work that only a few will not have seen.

The work of all the actors in the filmand especially the interpretations of Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet, marked a before and after in the history of cinema, and had enormous relevance for viewers. The scenes, the characters and the soundtrack denoted a unique and special character; showed an enormous capacity on the part of the world of cinema, to reach empathize with the viewerwho still today, 25 years latercontinues to remember and recall the art of this film.

On ‘Grandparents’ Day’, from ‘Herrera en COPE’ a tribute has been paid to the elderly who have accompanied us for so long Herrera Newsroom at COPE Jul 26, 2022 – 12:40

One of the special characters of this film, who without being one of the main ones, managed to attract the attention of the spectators and followers, was the irish boy. A little boy who at that time was barely five or six years old; who played the role of an orphan survivor of the ship’s sinking. The boy he lost his mother and his sister as the ship drifted. The boy does not have excessive prominence on the screen, he appears in no more than three scenes, and he has only one sentence in the whole feature film; but even so, her captivating gaze reached touch the heart of the most demanding viewers.

a lasting salary

The most curious thing about all this is that no matter how much time passes, it seems that life will continue to be the same; at least financially for this young man. his name is Reece ThompsonAnd he’s Canadian. At its premiere, Reece, who today he is 33 years oldgave an interview to the publication Business Insiderand in the conversation he revealed how much money he earns each month for that job, even today. Although his appearance is reduced to only three scenes and barely utters a single line at the moment when fatal chaos breaks out on the ocean liner, he also said that still related with the producers of the film.

In that conversation, he said that when the film was being shot, Reece received a payment of 25 thousand dollars. That amount has been decreasing over the years, obviously; but that money was initially used to improve his education and to buy a car. Today still receives about 300-400 euros provision for image rights.

James Cameron’s hit has grossed more than billions of dollars worldwide since its release and, after 13 years on the podium, is now the third-highest-grossing film in history after being just surpassed by Avatar (2009) -from the same director- and Avengers: Endgame (2019).