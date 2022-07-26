This is what the bestial Ferrari looks like that Georgina Rodríguez can get

This is the Ferrari Enzo, a supercar with a naturally aspirated V12 engine with 660 hp. It is a special edition that only has 349 units worldwide and each of them can exceed 350 km/h. Swipe and find out its price!

July 26, 2022 02:27 a.m.

Despite having been a world-renowned person for several years, the image of Georgina Rodríguez rose to unforeseen heights after her exclusive Netflix documentary. She there she is shown as an enterprising woman who seeks to make herself her place in business. with such alone 28 years old, she already owns a brand and managed to make a great fortune, independent of Cristiano Ronaldo’s, which would allow her to acquire one of the most exclusive supercars in the world.

This is the Ferrari Enzo, a supercar that was a special edition that had a production of 349 units between 2002 and 2004. Without a doubt, it is a very special car, even more than LaFerrari, a very popular car from the Italian firm. Among the celebrities who had this model include John Paul II, Michael Schumacher, 50 Cent and Nicolas Cage.

This is what the Ferrari Enzo looks like

Under its hood it has a naturally aspirated V12 engine with 660 hp. One of the most striking aspects of this model is that it only weighs 1,365 kilos. These data allow the Ferrari Enzo to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.65 seconds and obtain a maximum speed of 350 km/h..

Another vehicle that matches these features and could be purchased by the model is the aforementioned LaFerrari. Surprisingly, both Italian models are worth around 3 million euros. If desired, Georgina Rodríguez could acquire both, since her fortune, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is 10 million dollars.