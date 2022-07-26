This is what Roblox had to do to comply with the censorship laws in China

The censorship in china continues to be a hot topic. The yoke of this can be so strong that users have even been eliminated from social networks for the simple fact of use unconventional jargon. Of course, video games don’t escape censorship either. Roblox is a good example of it. Recently leaked documents have shown what the company has had to do to get around the censorship and be able to be launched in China.

As we can read on VICE, Roblox has had to make numerous “special” concessions in order to be launched in the Asian country. Among them are the filtering of games, blocked maps with Taiwan and the “correct treatment” of historical facts.

Already last year, Roblox developed and released a version of its game for the Chinese market, called LuoBuLeSi. Like other Western companies, it also had to partner with another Chinese company (in this case, Tencent) so that it could operate the game in the country. To comply with the law, Roblox also had to host the data of its users on local servers in the country.

If we delve further into the leaked documents, we can see how Roblox assumed and prepared for possible hacking attempts by any Chinese partner to work with them. In addition, Roblox was also expected to Tencent copy the game and develop your own version of it. However, there is no evidence to show that Tencent has in any way “attacked” the company (for now).

The files also show every step Roblox had to take to make the game compliant with all Chinese standards. For example, the maps created in Roblox had to “respect the integrity of the country and not misrepresent the Chinese territory.” In addition, historical facts could not be altered nor could images or the names of their representatives appear. national leaders.

Without going any further, the leaked documents show us the reality that large companies and brands that want to operate in China have to face. We still do not know the exact date on which Roblox will be relaunched in the Chinese market, but we can almost certainly say that it will become another great youth phenomenon.