This is the most powerful mobile in the world right now (but you can’t buy it yet)

OnePlus has managed to place its new star smartphone in first place in the ranking of the most powerful mobiles of AnTuTu

The Ranking of the most powerful Android mobiles from AnTuTu seems to have a new leader. Its about new OnePlus 10Twhose presentation will be held on August 3 in New York City.

The company itself has confirmed it through its Chinese website, where the device will be presented under the name of OnePlus Ace Pro. In it, he has revealed that the device would have obtained a score of 1,141,383 pointsthus surpassing the current leader of AnTuTu, the Nubia Red Magic 7.

OnePlus takes first place in the AnTuTu ranking

With a score of 1,046,552 points, the Nubia Red Magic 7 is the current leader in the AnTuTu ranking in the field of Android phones, but not for long. OnePlus has confirmed that the new OnePlus 10T It has managed to obtain the highest score recorded to date in the AnTuTu Benchmark performance test.

OnePlus Ace Pro (10T) AnTuTu score.

Will feature up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 storage.#OnePlus #OnePlusAcePro #OnePlus10T pic.twitter.com/QvCh4d8W9e — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 25, 2022

The brand itself has already confirmed that the new OnePlus 10T will come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, accompanied by RAM with LPDDR5 technology and UFS 3.1 internal storage. That combination has allowed OnePlus’ new beast to outperform the previous AnTuTu king, scoring 10% higher.

However, the OnePlus 10T (or Ace Pro) is still far from catching up to the absolute leader of AnTuTu: the fifth generation iPad Pro with M1 processor. Its score of over 1.2 million points is still unbeaten by any other device.

Be that as it may, we must highlight the work done by OnePlus with its new star smartphone. Its presentation will be held on August 3, and as we already know, it will have a design very similar to that of the current OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, although some features such as the camera signed by Hasselblad or the Alert Slider.