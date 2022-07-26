This is the luxurious house that Sofía Vergara sells in Beverly Hills

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are a well-matched couple of actors with a lot of money. For a time, she was the best paid in the North American industry thanks to the success of the series modern-family (11 seasons on the ABC channel) while he also got a good pick for Magic Mike Y TrueBlood. Now they want to be a little richer asking 19.6 million dollars (19.1 in euros) for their elegant mansion in Beverly Hills, almost double the 10.6 million they paid in 2014. The couple has already moved to a larger property in Beverly Park.





The mansion for sale covers an area of ​​1,021 m2 on two floors and offers seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a gym, a movie theater, a wine cellar and a bar. The two levels are connected by a spiral staircase that starts from a hall in the shape of a rotunda. Next to it, a living room with a striking stone fireplace. The decoration is based on light colors for living spaces but shifts to dark ones in the office, theater and bar. To the rear, there is a superb swimming pool, spa and outdoor kitchen as well as several gardens surrounded by high hedges to maintain privacy.

For two years they have owned this house in Beverly Hills and the one in Beverly Park, for which they paid 25.5 million euros in 2020 to former baseball player Barry Bonds. This second one has 1,600 m2 on a huge 74.8-hectare site: next to the main mansion there is a two-story guest house, a sports court, a swimming pool and spa, and a tree-lined entrance. Among his most notable neighbors, Eddie Murphy, Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg.

