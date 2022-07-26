these are the other five cities where it is available and its two new plans

AT&T expands its 5G network in Mexico and reaches five new cities: Morelia, Saltillo, Torreón, Hermosillo and Culiacán. In this way, there are now eight cities that have access to its new generation network.

Also, as part of his promise from months ago, AT&T also increases 5G coverage areas in CDMX, Guadalajara and Monterreythe first three cities that received its network.

The full list of cities with AT&T 5G coverage is:

Mexico City

Guadalajara

Monterey

Morelia

Saltillo

Keep

Hermosillo

Culiacan

It is worth noting that, with the exception of Morelia, all the cities that received the AT&T 5G network are in the north of the country. From Mexico City to the south, no city is covered by the new network.

To complement the expansion of its 5G network coverage, AT&T is also introducing a couple of new rental plans: Simple and Simple Plus. They are already available for contracting with prices starting at 489 pesos, and include from 4 GB of data, unlimited social networks, and access to the 5G network. These plans complement the initial commercial offer of the 5G network, with the Ármalo 9 plans.





On the other hand, it is also worth mentioning that AT&T has new smartphones compatible with 5G:

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

moto g100

Motorola Edge 30

These seven models complement the initial list shared a few months ago, at the official launch of AT&T’s 5G commercial offer.

Finally, AT&T reinforces its previous commitment to reach 25 cities in the country with coverage of its 5G network by the end of 2022.

AT&T was the first operator in Mexico to launch its 5G network, in December 2021. However, at that time it was only the launch announcement, and it was not until last May that the commercial offer and all the details were shared, much after Telcel, which had its big launch in February, several months before AT&T.