The unexpected call that Ryan Gosling received from his wife

Ryan Gosling shared an anecdote that he lived during the filming of the movie The Gray Man

Ryan Gosling is one of the great stars of Hollywood and one of the figures of the moment thanks to his role in the gray man , the most watched movie on Netflix today. In an interview in which he spoke about his participation in the project, the actor revealed a surprising anecdote that involved his family.

Along with actress Eva Mendes, the 41-year-old interpreter is the father of two girls, Esmeralda and Amanda. Both celebrities make up one of the most established couples in the industry and have known how to preserve their privacy like few others. However, Gosling did not mince words when in a note for the program good morning america They asked him the reason for an unexpected call that the actor received in the middle of filming the film.

The protagonist of the recent Netflix film recalled that during the filming of an action scene recorded in Prague, in the Czech Republic, his wife called him to ask him a peculiar question. Mendes had traveled to the European city to accompany him with his daughters and was staying at a hotel near the place where the film was shot.

“I used my free hand and answered,” the actor first told interviewers about how he managed to answer the phone in the middle of the process. It was then that, as he revealed, his partner wanted to know: “How long will these explosions last? Because the girls have a piano class by Zoom!” Gosling replied, humorously, Eva’s words, to which the interpreter replied: “I estimate an hour”.

In an interview with LA NACION, the artist recently said that his desire to be an actor goes back to his childhood. Ryan was not afraid of the public and attended different castings. Firm in his decision, he was encouraged to appear for a test for the children’s television show, mickey mouse club. In this way, the little boy who was a real earthquake at school, got into the house of the friendliest mouse in the world.

Over time, what started out almost like a game, turned into a solid career. After two years in mickey mouse clubbetween 1993 and 1995, Gosling began a television path that led him to make fiction in other programs such as Are You Afraid of the Dark?, The Adventures of Shirley Holmes Y Ready or Notamong others. In 1998 he received the possibility of a leading role, in the series Young Hercules, in which he played the hero of the title, throughout fifty episodes. In this way, at the end of the nineties, his face was well known on the small screen, and as usual, the jump to the cinema was his next objective.

But to invoke Gosling’s name is to think of Diary of a passionthe film that catapulted him to fame in 2004. But before he got there, there was a path that several times eluded him. After two small roles, in 2001 he starred in The Believer, where he played a Jewish boy who begins to serve in neo-Nazi ranks. The film received good reviews, but it was far from being a box office success, a path similar to that of some of his subsequent pieces, such as deadly calculation either leland’s crime. At that time, Ryan had some prominence in different media when his brief romance with Sandra Bullockher castmate in deadly calculation, and with whom he was in a relationship for a year. As far as his professional career was concerned, Gosling did not lose his enthusiasm and was eagerly looking for that project that would confirm him as a rising name in Hollywood.

Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man

Since then, the actor began to be a frequent face on the big screen. and thus began a series of films that were well received, as happened with Lars and the real girl, Blue Valentine, or state secrets. In 2011, she starred in one of her most iconic titles, Drive.

After this success, Gosling participated in films with mixed results going through The Place Beyond the Pines (where he met Eva Mendes), the big bet (in which he shared the screen with his admired Steve Carell), La La Land, and finally, what is perhaps his best film, two dangerous guys. His directorial debut with The Lost River received very negative reviews, an experience that pushed him into a professional crisis, from which it took him time to recover. And in 2018, after starring first-man, decided to take a new break from the cinema. Along with his wife, who was virtually retired, he walked away from the sets to reflect on his career.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken – Credits: @Warner Bros.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of Barbie, moments before filming begins

After a four-year impasse to dedicate himself to fatherhood, Ryan is the new protagonist of the gray man, the ambitious feature film produced by Netflix and directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, positioned as the most watched on the platform. Soon, the actor will play Ken in the film Barbie, by Greta Gerwig.

