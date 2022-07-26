the shocking look similar to the character Cameron Poe that revolutionized social networks

Aaron Rodgers chose a very particular look to go to the training camp of the Green Bay Packers. The striking resemblance to the actor Nicolas Cage He was exposed and in social networks they did not overlook it.

Almost as if it were a tribute to the character cameron poe from the movie Con Air, a classic from 1997, the athlete wore dark boots, blue jeans, a black belt and the imposing muscular white. With much of the torso exposed, beard and long hair, it was inevitable to refer to the actor.



The athlete dressed similar to Nicolas Cage in the movie Con Air and revolutionized social networks.





On Twitter, users quickly took the images with humor and took the opportunity to highlight the role that Cage had in the film of the ’90s.

Logically, as in every curious fact that goes viral on social networks, memes with the protagonist could not be missing.

Other users decided to add a sexy melody to the video to make the player’s arrival at the training ground even more iconic.

Kevin De Bruyne and Aaron Rodgers swap jerseys

Manchester City’s pre-season tour of the United States has featured several bright moments on and off the pitch, one of them being the encounter between Green Bay Packers midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and quarterback Aaron Rodgers prior to the friendly match against Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field.

Once the two got together, they did not hesitate to exchange signed jerseys, as could be seen through the social networks of the NFL team, which lent its iconic venue to celebrate a game for the first time in its history. soccer.