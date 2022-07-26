The “secret” visit of Selena Gomez: what was the pop star doing in the Bassa?

The star of American entertainment and music Selena Gomez beautiful Low? Well yes. It was a quick visit, strictly kept secret, that of the famous American pop singer and actress at the “Art Cosmetics” in Fornovo San Giovanni, in the Bergamo area, this weekend.

Selena Gomez in the Bassa

Selena Gomez – thirty in July – was in Italy these days to present its “Rare Beauty” cosmetics line together with Sephora, and based in Milan over the weekend, he decided to pay a visit to the contractor company that produces part of the products under his brand. There ArtCosmeticsin fact: the large plant located on State Road 11 and which is one of the landmarks of the “cosmetics district” that extends between Crema and the lower Bergamo area. In the previous days he was in France, in Paris, for other commitments with Sephora.

The visit to ArtCosmetics

During the visit, the staff of ArtCosmetics provided Selena Gomez with a gown bearing her name and showed her the production process of the foundation “Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer“. On TikTok, Selena Gomez herself posted a video of the processes and of her, struggling with the bottling of a bottle. Almost five thousand comments from followers received on the social network, from all over the world. The visit had to remain” top. secret “, but in the same video the logo of the great Fornovese company was framed by mistake, which therefore confirmed the visit.

Here is the video posted on TikTok by Gomez herself:

After the visit to Fornovo, Selena Gomez left for Milan, where the Italian launch event of Rare Beauty was held. A crowd of fans and onlookers welcomed her, before and during the presentation of her new brand, also characterized by a social connotation: donate 1 percent of all sales and raise money for the Rare Impact Fundan association that aims to improve access to mental health resources.

Who is Selena Gomez

Born in 1992, Selena Gomez is an American actress, singer and entrepreneur, born in Texas. She became famous in the early 2000s after starring in the television series Barney and later appearing in various Disney television series. With the animation giant she also sang for various soundtracks released by Disney Records.

3 photos



Browse the gallery

In the gallery, some photos from Selena Gomez’s social networks: two frames from the TikTok video at ArtCosmetics, and a “greeting to Milan”, from the terrace of a well-known restaurant in Piazza Duomo.