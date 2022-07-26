The reasons that make ‘The Gray Man’ the most expensive movie on Netflix

Reading the head of this note is like a deja vu. Every year it opens a Netflix movie and the cost of its production is revealed, and it usually exceeds the amount of the previous one to become “the most expensive film” on the platform. For this 2022, the place takes it The Gray Man of the Russo brothers. HERE the trailer.

Or rather, share first place with Red Notice 2021, which starred Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. The Gray Man has among its protagonists Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans along with an outstanding cast. And besides, it’s about one of the biggest action productions in recent years outside of superhero movies.

However. It is already clear to us that this film is the most expensive on Netflix and it has just been announced that it will have a second part with the Russos and Goslings. HERE the news. But the question is… why do I need so much wool?

How much did The Gray Man cost to make?

To start with, we need to know how much it cost The Gray Man. Like Red Noticethis movie It had a budget of 200 million dollars. To give you an idea, this cost to do Spider-Man: No Way Homethe live action of Mulan Y TENET by Christopher Nolan, to mention some productions of recent years.

The adaptation of the homonymous novel by Greane had a long journey. More than 10 years ago, in 2011, it was announced that James Gray would take the baton to direct the film The Gray Man for New Regency with Brad Pitt’s leading man. But things got complicated and production stalled.

It was until 2020 that Joe and Anthony Russo were announced to direct the film with Gosling in the title role. Netflix then got involved to acquire the production and distribution rights. And here we are…

Ryan Gosling in ‘The Gray Man’ / Photo: Netflix

The cast

Ryan Gosling stars as Court Gentry, an agent known as Six who is part of an elite CIA team named Sierra, a dark and little-known part of the agency.

The film starts during a mission from Six where she uncovers some dirty secrets of one of the directors of the CIA, and that makes him a target to eliminate. That’s how he starts an international hunt against Six at the hands of Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans.

Chris Evans in ‘The Gray Man’ / Photo: Netflix

Gosling and Evans are some of the best known actors today and are part of the Hollywood A-list. Evans reaped enormous success after his passage through the MCU as Captain Americawhile Gosling has been acclaimed for his performances (has two Oscar nominations) and his work with great directors such as Denis Villeneuve, Damien Chazelle, Adam McKay, Derek Cianfrance or Nicolas Winding Refn.

His salary was not going to be small. According to some reports, each took 20 million dollars for his participation in The Gray Man. To this must be added the presence of a large cast that includes Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick and Billy Bob Thornton.

Ryan Gosling is Six in ‘The Gray Man’ / Photo: Netflix

The huge action sequences

The Gray Man it has nine action sequences in its two hours of tape. And most are huge. According to the Russo brothers, they allowed themselves to experiment between these sequences with some elements of shots, locations and the use of cameras.

For example, one of the most intense (but at the same time one of the least) is the one involving Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling and Dhanush in a hospital room. It was one of the sequences that took the longest time due to the space and the objectives of the directors.

But the largest action sequence, which takes place in Prague on a square with a train in the middle, cost $40 million. As they read it. A single sequence cost 40 million dollars and took 10 days to film it… and it shows. Six’s character career is intense, involving a large space, many extras, and various special effects.

international locations

Now we tell you about this huge sequence that was filmed in prague. But it is not the only place where the Russos went to film The Gray Man. The huge production moved between various European and Asian countries such as Baku in Azerbaijan, Vienna in Austria and the Château de Chantilly in France,

But for example, the final sequences that take place in this last place near Paris were actually filmed in Croatia, where some events in the tape are also revealed. Other countries covered in the film are Hong Kong and Thailand. Most of the movie was shot in California where a total of 21 sets were built.

Ryan Gosling in Prague during the filming of ‘The Gray Man’ /Photo: Netflix

The most expensive movies on Netflix

Here we leave you list of most expensive movies on netflix Or at least those that exceed 100 million dollars. Have you already taken a look at all of them? What do you think?

Bright – 100 million dollars

midnight sky – 100 million dollars (HERE our interview)

triple-frontier – 115 million dollars

Six Underground – 150 million dollars (HERE our interview)

The Irishman – 175 million dollars (HERE our interview)

Red Notice – 200 million dollars (HERE our interview)

The Gray Man – 200 million dollars

