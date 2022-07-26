The player who starred in Garra, with Adam Sandler, found a team in the NBA

Juancho Hernangómez became very relevant at the beginning of June when Hustle (Claw) premiered on Netflix, the film starring Adam Sandler and the Spanish basketball player. Shortly after that, the Utah Jazz terminated the player’s contract and he was released.

Juancho Hernangómez played the leading role of Garra (Hustle) by playing Bo Cruz. The film was produced by Netflix with the banking of LeBron James who, in the form of a dramatic (sports) comedy, broke it all over the world.

Utah Jazz made the decision to terminate the contract on Thursday, June 30, the last day they had to do so. Those of Salt Lake City did not execute the option to renew him for 7.3 million dollars. That’s why he had to start looking for new equipment. This Tuesday it was announced where he will play.



Juancho Hernangomez playing for the Utah Jazz against the Los Angeles Clippers (Photo: AP).

Juancho Hernangómez will continue in the NBA for at least one more season. The 26-year-old forward from Madrid reached an agreement with the Toronto Raptors during free agency. After a weak season, he will try to find a performance that can give him a place in the rotation of the Canadian team.

The details of the contract are not yet known, but it is believed that it would be for the minimum wage. He joins a long list of Spanish players (José Calderón, José Garbajosa, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka) who went through the Canadian franchise. Juancho Hernangómez comes to a roster with great talents, such as Fred Van Vleet, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes.

The numbers of Juancho Hernangomez

He started last season playing for the Boston Celtics, but ended it with the Utah Jazz after spending a couple of weeks with the San Antonio Spurs. In total, he participated in 40 games and averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 11.1 minutes of play..



Juancho Hernangomez playing for the Boston Celtics against the Minnesota Timberwolves (Photo: AP).

Toronto Raptors will be the sixth franchise that he will represent in six seasons since he debuted in the United States in 2016 at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, the team that chose him in the Draft the same year with number 15.

