the petition against the update starts!

Return the chronological timelines to us. There is no need to overcomplicate things. We just want to see when our friends post something. The great thing about Instagram was that it was INSTANT. Originally the app we were all living in the moment, seeing our best moments in real time.

STOP TRYING TO BE TIKTOK: We have TikTok for a reason, and let’s face it, the only reels loaded are recycled TikToks and content the world has already seen. What’s innovative and unique about old outdated content? Anything.

AN ALGORTIMO THAT FAVORS PHOTOS! Let’s go back to the roots with Instagram and remember that the intention was to share photos. We didn’t have any videos on the app until the developers got scared of Vine. RIP Vine, by the way, we miss that too.

A PLATFORM THAT LISTENS TO THE CREATORS! It seems wrong to change the algorithm with creators who have made a living and helped build a community, forcing them to change the entire content direction and lifestyle to serve a new algorithm. Listen to the community. Please consider our thoughts and requests!

The goal of this petition is to bring attention to what consumers want from Instagram and start a conversation about the health of our beloved app!