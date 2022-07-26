the petition against the update starts!
Three months ago we announced that, with the next updates, Instagram would have definitely turned into a kind of TikTok. Some users have already been able to experiment with the priority of the videos and the format of the contents on the feed in 9:16, therefore vertically, a bit like the stories. In recent weeks, many users have said to themselves totally opposed to the transformation of IGso much so that there are those who have decided to launch a campaign against the transformation of the social Meta into an app similar to the Chinese one and the invitation to return to their roots.
The message is very simple and impactful: “Make Instagram Instagram Again. (stop trying to be TikTok I just want to see cute photos of my friends.). Sincerely, everyone“, Which translated means:”Make Instagram Instagram again (stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see the cute pictures of my friends). Best regards to all“.
No one imagines that Instagram can change its plans, just because some users are demonstrating against the upgrade. But since yesterday the situation has taken an unexpected turn: Kylie Jennerwho has an account of over 360 million followers, reposted the message. Not just any one in short. According to an authoritative American journalist, it is, above all, one that the last time she complained about a social media, at the time Snapchat, made him lose 1.3 billion dollars.
Petition to have Instagram as it was in the beginning
At the moment there is a petition, launched on Change.Org by photographer Tati Bruening, which has already passed 145,000 signatures, asking the app to return to what it once was:
Return the chronological timelines to us. There is no need to overcomplicate things. We just want to see when our friends post something. The great thing about Instagram was that it was INSTANT. Originally the app we were all living in the moment, seeing our best moments in real time.
STOP TRYING TO BE TIKTOK: We have TikTok for a reason, and let’s face it, the only reels loaded are recycled TikToks and content the world has already seen. What’s innovative and unique about old outdated content? Anything.
AN ALGORTIMO THAT FAVORS PHOTOS! Let’s go back to the roots with Instagram and remember that the intention was to share photos. We didn’t have any videos on the app until the developers got scared of Vine. RIP Vine, by the way, we miss that too.
A PLATFORM THAT LISTENS TO THE CREATORS! It seems wrong to change the algorithm with creators who have made a living and helped build a community, forcing them to change the entire content direction and lifestyle to serve a new algorithm. Listen to the community. Please consider our thoughts and requests!
The goal of this petition is to bring attention to what consumers want from Instagram and start a conversation about the health of our beloved app!
Will Meta listen to the voices of dissent, meeting those who ask to return the app to what it once was or is the process now irreversible and will it go on its own way?