The new Instagram doesn’t even like the Kardashians: “Stop trying to be TikTok”

Anyone you frequent Instagram you will have noticed that lately the social network has changed. More and more often, scrolling the feed, instead of seeing the posts of the friends we follow we have to put up with numerous Reels – or viral contents chosen by the algorithm that somehow understood that that topic could interest us – and posts from people we don’t even know but which – again according to the algorithm – we might like. Finding photos of our friends and people we have chosen to follow has now become a challenge. This situation now it doesn’t even go down to the Kardashians.

On Change.org there is a petition to make Instagram go back to what it once was, and not a bad copy of TikTok, platform that instead would like to emulate to win over the youngest. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner therefore they become spokesmen and sounding boards for a cause that is dear to more and more people. The two, then followed by the other sister Kourtneyshared in the stories the post of the petition, which reads: “Instagram, goes back to being Instagram. Stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see photos of my friends. With love, everyone ”. In Italy, the petition was also supported by Chiara Ferragni. Will it be enough to make Instagram retrace its steps?