The mythical Papers, Please will arrive on iOS and Android next week

Photo : Lucas Pope

Glory to Arstotzka! papers please will have a mobile version nine years after its launch in 2013.

Independent video game developer Lucas Popewho already in 2014 declared himself fed up with papers pleasehas been working on a version of the game for mobile devices that will be released on Friday, August 5.

The new papers please It will be available for iOS and Android on both smartphones and tablets, with a new touch interface that will adapt to the format of the screen so that it is not necessary to zoom.

Pope has confirmed that the game will be paid and will be available in Spanish. The iPad version that’s been around for years will simply be updated to the new iOS version, so iPad users who already bought the game won’t have to pay to get it on iPhone as well.

papers please is set in the fictional state of Arstotzka at the end of a six-year war with the neighboring state of Kolechia. Your job as an immigration inspector at a border control is to make sure that visitors to the country bring all the documentation in order; although your duty as an official will soon come into conflict with your own morals.

One of the most popular and beloved indie video games in recent history (until there is a short inspired by the game), has sold close to two million copies and could now reach an even larger audience with its deployment on the App Store and Google Play Store.

I’m looking forward to unlocking all the endings I have yet to see on PC. I do not rule out that I will shed a tear when I meet again with Jorji Costavathe endearing sir who tries to cross the border several times claiming that he has business in Arstotzka. “I’ll be back tomorrow”