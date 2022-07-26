The most popular dessert in Asturias seduces Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling Christopher Polk | afp

rice pudding It is the quintessential dessert of Asturian gastronomy. Although its origin is Asian and it is spread throughout the world, the popularity of this food is unparalleled in the rest of the Spanish geography and there is no restaurant or private celebration that does not include this succulent food on its menu. The legion of fans of this dessert extends across the five continents and the last to fall for its charms has been the actor Ryan Gosling. It’s like an angel is crying on your tongue, he says. It is the literal translation of a phrase with an unequivocal meaning: it is delicious.

Ryan Gosling loves arroz con leche and saying pussy – Eva Mendes really taught him right 😂 pic.twitter.com/C3cj0LwErM – With Everything (@contodonetflix) July 25, 2022

The British actor and musician has shared a video on his social networks in which he declares his love for rice pudding. If I had to eat a single dish from here at the end of my life, it would be one that Eva’s mother cooks (for his wife, the actress Eva Mndez), ‘rice with milk,’ he says. In his opinion, tasting that dessert is like an angel crying on your tongue.

The actor from, among other films, El Diario de Noa, La Land, Two Good Guys, Blade Runner 2049 or All Good Things also acknowledges in the video that his favorite word in Spanish is coo. The reason, which he says is a word that can be used for everything and that it cannot be used incorrectly. It works for everything, sentence.