The Maneskin nominated for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Romans Maneskin, after the triumph of the concert at the Circus Maximus in Rome, they continue to obtain successes and awards all over the world. They are now candidates for the prestigious award Best New Artist to the 2022 VMAs, the MTV Video Music Awards, reserved the best video clips and the best songs of the last twelve months worldwide, and are also among the candidates in the section Best Alternative. After the European triumph last autumn on the stage of the MTV Europe Music Awards, in which they participated by performing on the stage of the László Papp Sports Arena in Budapest and receiving the award as Best Rockbeating Foo Fighters, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon And The KillersNow Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi And Ethan Torchio seek worldwide consecration: the 2022 VMAs handover ceremony will take place next August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, an arena that can accommodate up to 17,500 spectators.







The rivals

To win the prestigious award dedicated to the best new artist, won last year by Olivia Rodrigo and in the past assigned, going back in time, to Billie Eilish, one direction, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Killers, Maroon 5, 50 Cent, Avril Lavigne, Alicia Keys, Eminemi Nirvana and also i Guns N’Rosesi Maneskin winners of the Sanremo Festival 2021 and the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 with the song Shut up and goodthis year will have to beat the fierce competition of Baby Keem, Dove Cameron, Gayle, Lact And Seventeen. The public will decide the winner by voting on the official website.

Måneskin, like Vasco and the Stones Damiano & co. passed the exam of the Circus Maximus by Gino Castaldo 09 July 2022





Best rock

Despite being candidates in the category Best New Artisti Maneskin do not appear among the artists vying for the award as Best Rockwhere we find i Foo Fighters, Jack Whitei Musei Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shinedown and Three Days Grace. The Roman band also aspires to the prize as Best Alternativewith the song I wanna be your slave. In the same category, among other candidates stand out Avril Lavigne And Blackbearthe Imagine Dragons And JID, Machine Gun Kelly And WIllow the Panic! At The Discoi Twenty One Pilots.







The nominations

Leading the ranking of nominations for the 2022 VMAs are Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow And Kendrick Lamar. Lil Nas X is nominated, among other prizes, also for the Video of the year. Also in the race Taylor Swiftwho also participates with a short film. Doja Cat And Harry Styles they both got 6 nominations. Elton John at 75 he is a candidate as Song of the year with Cold heart (PNAU Remix), with Dua Lipa. In the same category compete, among others, Adele, Lizzo And Justin Bieber.